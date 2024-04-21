Friday, April 26, 2024
Sports

Daniel Ricciardo is OUT of the Chinese Grand Prix after Lance Stroll crash as RB star’s Formula One season goes from bad to worse

by Alexander
  • Daniel Ricciardo crashed during the Chinese Grand Prix
  • The Australian was run over by Lance Stroll during the race
  • Ricciardo was on track to finish in the points before the incident.

By Ollie Lewis

Daniel Ricciardo was on course for a points finish before a cruel turn of bad luck hampered the Australian’s race at the Chinese Grand Prix.

Ricciardo was set to finish in the top 10 before Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll crashed into him before the first safety car restart, causing significant damage to his rear wing.

The incident was caused by Fernando Alonso blocking when entering the corner, which caused the following cars to brake suddenly. Ricciardo hit Oscar Piastri’s diffuser before Stroll sent the rear of Ricciardo’s car into the air, such was the severity of the impact.

The Australian was unable to overcome the problem and was forced to retire his car, in another poor result for him amid a miserable return to Formula One this season.

