Daniel Ricciardo insists Lando Norris is NOT receiving preferential treatment from McLaren

Sports
By Merry
Daniel Ricciardo insists Lando Norris will NOT get preferential treatment after McLaren gave young gun the upper hand for Singapore GP

  • Lando Norris has received an upgrade package for the Singapore Grand Prix
  • Daniel Ricciardo has until next week’s Japanese GP for the upgrade
  • But the eight-time GP winner insisted McLaren didn’t favor Norris over him
  • Aussie to leave McLaren at the end of the season, a year ahead of schedule
  • Ricciardo will be replaced next year by fellow countryman Oscar Piastric

By Dan Cancian for Daily Mail Australia

Published: | Updated:

Daniel Ricciardo has rejected claims McLaren is giving preferential treatment to Lando Norris despite missing out on the latest engine upgrade.

The Australian will leave the Woking team at the end of the season and McLaren already seems to be planning a life without him.

While Norris has received an upgrade package for the Singapore Grand Prix this weekend, Ricciardo will have to wait until next week’s Japanese GP to receive the same components.

Daniel Ricciardo (left) has rejected claims McLaren is giving preferential treatment to team-mate Lando Norris

Daniel Ricciardo (left) has rejected claims McLaren is giving preferential treatment to team-mate Lando Norris

However, the 33-year-old tried to quash speculation that McLaren was prioritizing Norris over him, saying the upgrades were designed for next season.

‘Of course he is’ [Norris] next year is here, not me,” he said.

“So that he gets another weekend to give the team feedback and of course to give direction for next year, that’s the reason in the end.” [for getting the upgrade].

“He will get the update this weekend, but as far as I know I have exactly the same as him in Japan. […] I foresee we’ll have the same stuff until the end of the year.’

Ricciardo has been denied access to the upgrade package delivered to Norris for the Singapore Grand Prix this weekend

Ricciardo has been denied access to the upgrade package delivered to Norris for the Singapore Grand Prix this weekend

But the Australian was not worried about the decision and expects to receive the same package in time for the Japanese GP in Suzuka next week.

But the Australian was not worried about the decision and expects to receive the same package in time for the Japanese GP in Suzuka next week.

Ricciardo will receive a payout of around $14 million after agreeing to end his contract a year ahead of schedule so McLaren can replace him with compatriot Oscar Piastri.

Earlier this month, the seven-time Grand Prix winner announced that he was not involved in planning for next year’s car.

And ahead of the Singapore GP, he admitted McLaren’s decision to hand Norris the upgrade package this weekend was made with a view to next season.

“If there’s maybe one part in view of 2023, I’m probably going to assume he gets it,” he continued.

Ricciardo will be replaced at McLaren in 2023 by compatriot Oscar Piastri (above)

Ricciardo will be replaced at McLaren in 2023 by compatriot Oscar Piastri (above)

“But I think this weekend is probably the only place where that difference will be.”

Meanwhile, Ricciardo’s future hangs in the air.

The former Red Bull driver still has no seat for next season and his options are limited, with just three teams – Alpine, Haas and Williams – yet to confirm their driver lineup for 2023.

Ricciardo has limited options for next season, with just three teams - Alpine, Haas and Williams - yet to confirm their driver lineup for 2023

Ricciardo has limited options for next season, with just three teams – Alpine, Haas and Williams – yet to confirm their driver lineup for 2023

“My team talks to pretty much everyone and they have conversations,” Ricciardo said.

“So we’re trying to put it all together and figure out what makes the most sense.

“So it’s not that they aren’t interested, and while I’m not from a place of too much confidence, we’re just doing our due diligence and figuring out what’s best.”

