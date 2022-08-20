Daniel Ricciardo insists he deserves to drive in Formula One next season

<!–

A defiant Daniel Ricciardo still believes he has much to offer in Formula 1, as the veteran Australian’s future at McLaren hangs in the balance.

Reports claim McLaren is poised to beat the 33-year-old in favor of young hotshot Oscar Piastri, after a disappointing season in which Ricciardo has only achieved X top 10 finishes.

A merry-go-round of driver movements has led Fernando Alonso to replace retiring Sebastian Vettel at Aston Martin, while academy driver Piastri, 21, has turned down a promotion to Alpine’s line-up.

Daniel Ricciardo has defiantly claimed he still deserves a place on the Formula 1 grid

That means if the Woking team replaces Ricciardo with his compatriot, the veteran could still have a place on the starting grid at Alpine if the French team decides to go with him.

And Ricciardo insists he is still at the level required to occupy one of the 20 starting positions in Formula 1 by 2023.

“There are definitely a few things,” he said Speed ​​cafe. ‘I believe I’m still thriving because I still believe I belong’ [in Formula 1] and can do it.

‘It really drives me crazy. And the love for it, in addition to knowing it could be there every weekend, it could be right around the corner.

The ax looms over his head and McLaren tries to replace him with Oscar Piastric

‘Last year Monza…a week earlier at Zandvoort nobody predicted that, not even myself, so just the thought of such a weekend could just be gone for a week, that’s pretty cool.’

Ricciardo is fully aware that a grid position is a precious commodity, but he is driven by a desire to strengthen his position among the sport’s elite.

“Like the competition… it has to be one of the few sports in the world where only 20 people do it,” he added.

But the 33-year-old Australian insists he is at the level required to stay in the sport

‘The competition is about 0.001 percent of a group. So to not only be part of that group, but also to compete within that group, that in itself is something unique. And so I like that.

“The truth is, the highs you get are so high because there’s so much going into it. Of course you take risks.

“For example, if you want to win a race, you didn’t drive on Sunday, you risked everything, the team did that, you pushed your body mentally and physically. So then the high and the reward is pretty amazing and pretty spectacular.”