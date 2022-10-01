Daniel Ricciardo crashes out of Q1 in qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix

Daniel Ricciardo arrived in Singapore desperate for a much-needed shot in the arm during a scorching 2022 campaign, but his woes continued when he crashed out of Q1 on Saturday.

McLaren knocked out Ricciardo last month amid a poor campaign for the Australian, who will make way for Oscar Piastri at the end of the season.

With only Alpine, Haas and Williams offering places on the grid for the 2023 season, Ricciardo could use a strong finish to prove he is still capable of delivering results.

His case was not helped at the Marina Bay Street Circuit on Saturday, however, where he crashed out of Q1 with a miserable P17 finish, while his teammate Lando Norris made it to Q3, although he was the beneficiary of an upgrade.

And concerned fans fear that Ricciardo’s time at the elite level may be over after another disappointing show.

‘Ricciardo is out,’ claimed one fan, while another said, ‘Daniel’s racing days are unfortunately over.’

A third fan suggested: ‘Ricciardo should retire’, while a McLaren fan said the Australian’s poor result justified the team’s decision to cancel his contract a year earlier.

The 33-year-old had tongues wagging on Friday when he was spotted leaving the Mercedes garage amid speculation he is being considered a replacement for Lewis Hamilton by Toto Wolff.

His visit to the Mercedes team follows fairly clear remarks earlier this week in which he distanced himself from a move to Haas after team boss Guenther Steiner asked the Australian to call him.

“I still want to be part of F1 and of course ‘Plan A’ would be on the grid,” said Ricciardo.

“So nothing has changed, but I don’t want to just jump into the first available seat. I know the landscape will probably change by the end of next year too, with contracts and stuff, so I don’t want to say stay patient, just stay open.’

