Daniel Ricciardo confirms romance with aspiring actress Heidi Berger

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Australian racing driver Daniel Ricciardo has confirmed his romance with aspiring actress Heidi Berger.

The 33-year-old made his romance public by sharing a series of photos of the couple on Instagram as he enjoyed a vacation to the US.

One photo shows Daniel and Heidi, 25, sitting behind the Hollywood sign, watching Los Angeles at night.

Daniel Ricciardo confirmed his romance with aspiring actress Heidi Berger by sharing beloved photos of the couple over the holidays

In another image, the driver raised his thumb as Heidi stood in front of a waterfall.

Many of Daniel’s fans shared their excitement, with one comment: ‘First real post with Heidi’.

“She’s official!” another wrote. “I’m glad you’re happy Daniel, we’re all with you!” said a third.

One photo shows Daniel and Heidi, 25, sitting behind the Hollywood sign and watching Los Angeles at night.

Daniel and Heidi sparked romance rumors after they were spotted spending time together last year.

They were also seen together in a video in which they were in a helicopter in June 2021 in St Tropez, a town on the French Riviera.

Heidi, a student at New York University, is the daughter of Austrian F1 driver Gerhard Berger.

He also shared a photo of himself and Heidi smiling and posing with several other friends

Daniel is known for keeping his private life a closely guarded secret.

His last public relationship was with his long-term girlfriend Jemma Boskovich before the couple split in 2016.

In 2018, it was reported that model Jessica Gomes, 36, saw the Formula 1 driver ‘discreetly’.