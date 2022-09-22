Daniel Ricciardo admits he has no idea whether he’ll be racing next year Formula 1 McLaren Alpine

Australian Formula One star Daniel Ricciardo has declared he has no idea whether he will drive next and has admitted to going through a ‘difficult’ and ‘uncertain’ period after being dropped by McLaren.

The underachieving 33-year-old’s options for a race seat next year are drying up fast, and his only available options appear to be Alpine, Williams and Haas – or taking a year away from racing with a view to returning in 2024.

‘I hold nothing back. I honestly don’t know [what’s next]. I have a feeling of what could be and I’m trying to make a plan for it, but nothing is signed for next year. I don’t have a contract, said Ricciardo News Corp.

“There are actually two scenarios. I get a contract with a team that feels right to me and it all makes sense, or I sit on the sidelines for a year and then work towards 2024.

“Right now it’s a difficult time and there’s a lot of uncertainty, but maybe in a week or a month it will all make sense, so I’m definitely comfortable with it all.”

Regardless of the outcome, the eight-time race winner says he is not overly stressed about the situation, believing that even if he is without a seat in 2023, it could ultimately be for the best.

With just 19 points from 2022, the Australian languishes in 14th place in the driver’s seat – while McLaren teammate Lando Norris has scored 88 points and sits in 7th place

“If I’m not meant to be online next year, then maybe something happens next year that puts me in an even better position,” he said.

‘Or maybe I learn something about myself through having time off, that it gets more out of me, or it builds that hunger or fire to another level that I didn’t know existed.

“I’m not panicking that I might not be racing next year because maybe some other good things will happen – it’s given me a lot more ease about the situation.”

The severe drop in form has one wondering if this will be Ricciardo’s last season in Formula 1.

‘Every team manager would look at him and everybody, every team, would look at him and ask where has the pace gone? Will it come back? And that is the big question mark. We don’t know, said 1996 world champion Damon Hill.

Ricciardo says he is not too stressed and that sitting out next season could prove to be a good move for the Aussie.

Ricciardo has revealed that his way of dealing with his career setbacks has been to focus only on factors over which he has control.

If it turns out he doesn’t want to drive anymore, he wants to spend more time in Australia with his family and see more of nature.

“There’s something about getting out in nature that’s good for the soul,” he said.

‘Small road trips and small experiences in the form of being in nature would appeal to me.

‘It’s such a different life to my Formula 1 life and the schedule and the flight and the hotels. The contrast of something like that would be quite refreshing.’