Daniel Ricciardo admits he could take a one-year sabbatical from Formula One

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A downbeat Daniel Ricciardo has opened up his departure from McLaren, admitting he could get a year out of Formula 1 ‘if it makes sense’.

33-year-old Ricciardo will retire from the Woking team at the end of the season after a string of disappointing results in 2022, and will bag a significant reward as he still had one year left on his contract.

His departure leaves his Formula 1 career in limbo, as the Australian is desperate for a new seat for 2023.

Daniel Ricciardo admits he could take a year out of Formula 1 ‘if it makes sense’

While Ricciardo has options for next year, most notably Alpine, a ride next year is not a certainty and in the run-up to the Belgian Grand Prix, the 33-year-old speaks to the 33-year-old that he would consider taking a year out of the sport. .

“If it made sense, yes. If it made sense. It’s the only race I’m interested in, this phase of my Formula 1 career is the one I see,” he said via The independent.

“If the stars don’t align and it doesn’t make perfect sense and I have to take the time to re-evaluate, that’s what I should do.”

Ricciardo added that he is disappointed with the decision to split up at the end of the season, but insists he is leaving with pride despite not meeting the high standards expected of him.

The 33-year-old will leave McLaren at the end of the season after a disappointing season

Ricciardo wants to stay in Formula 1 but says he will wait if it makes sense to him

“It’s not the result we wanted when I joined the team,” he added. ‘The result was not desired. As a collective we have misunderstood. We put in a lot of effort and tried to get through it and myself got to work on the car, but there were too many weekends that were a struggle. That’s how the decision came about.

“It’s not the nicest feeling, but I look back and can hold my head high when it comes to putting myself out there and trying to put it in. I’ve tried and it didn’t necessarily work. It’s just one of those things, I’m proud of how we tried to make it happen.

“I still love the sport, I don’t think that because of all these setbacks I have lost that confidence in myself. I still love it, I still want to do it competitively, in the right place. I never said I want to be a driver to make up the numbers, I want to be here with a purpose. I don’t know what that means for the future.’

Sebastian Vettel believes Ricciardo will remain one of the best drivers in the sport

“Standing up for myself is something I can do. It’s a big moment for my career… no one has a perfect career. I’ve learned to deal with it over time, this is another hurdle. That fire and that faith is still in me, so it’s like I want to make that choice and I can.’

Meanwhile, Sebastian Vettel expressed his condolences to Ricciardo, describing it as “a difficult situation to be in”.

“I was very saddened to hear what is going to happen to Daniel, it is a very difficult situation to be in,” said the four-time world champion.

“He is still one of the best drivers. I still think he has a lot to offer, but I think McLaren has failed to realize the potential he has.

“It’s sad to see him in a difficult situation but I’m sure the talent and qualities he has will shine through.”