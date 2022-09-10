Daniel Radcliffe reacts after fans wished the Queen could have lived to see his new movie

Daniel Radcliffe has responded to fans saying they wish the Queen could have lived to see his new film Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, which features her photo briefly.

The 33-year-old Harry Potter actor, who plays the satirical musician in the biopic, premiered Thursday at the Toronto Film Festival on the same day as the beloved monarch’s passing.

According to EW when told of the public’s hopes, a shocked Daniel asked, “Sorry, sorry, that wasn’t a sincere response, was it?”

The shot appears towards the end of the film with images of Daniel’s character alongside many famous faces, including Her Majesty the Queen.

During the screening, the audience cheered to see the statue of the monarch, with Evan Rachel Wood, 35, who plays Madonna in the film, saying: “She [the Queen] would have liked it.”

Before adding, ‘I can say things like this because I’m not British.’

In the film, the British actor transforms into a hard-partying version of five-time Grammy winner ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic, a singer and accordionist who made a career out of parodies of hit songs.

The official synopsis reads: ‘Weird tells the ‘true’ story of Alfred Matthew Yankovic, better known as ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic, his early interest in the accordion, his discovery by Dr. Demento, his support of Madonna and his general claim to fame’.

A parody of the biopic genre, the film deliberately exaggerates and flatly concocts moments in Yankovic’s life for comedic effect.

It comes as Britain mourns the death of its beloved monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. After a remarkable 70 years on the throne, the longest reigning royal family died ‘peacefully’ yesterday at the age of 96 in Balmoral, Scotland.

Her death sparked an immediate and huge outburst of emotion, with thousands of heartbroken mourners gathered in front of the gates of Buckingham Palace and other royal buildings last night.

At one point, a rendition of “God Save The Queen” rang out among the mourners, followed by cheers of “Long Live The King.”

Others laid flowers outside Windsor Castle – where the Queen had spent much of her time following the death of her beloved husband, Prince Philip, last April.

And as a sign of the Queen’s considerable global influence and appeal, royal fans laid flowers outside British embassies, including in Washington, Berlin and Oslo.

Senior royals rushed to be at the Queen’s bedside on Thursday but failed to reach Balmoral in time for her death, it is believed.

Only her eldest children, Prince Charles and Princess Anne, who were already in Scotland at the time of the monarch’s sudden deterioration, were able to make it to the royal estate before her death, sources said.

Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, his wife Sophie and Prince William all flew from Berkshire on a private jet to Aberdeen on Thursday as they raced to Balmoral to see her. But it is clear that they did not reach the estate before she died.

Prince Harry, who was due to attend a charity event in London with his wife Meghan on Thursday, also tried to reach Balmoral on time. But he arrived at 8pm, nearly an hour and a half after the public was notified of the Queen’s death.

The Queen’s son, Charles, the former Prince of Wales, is now King Charles III, while Prince William inherited the title from his father and is now, along with his wife, called the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge. William is now also the ‘heir’ to the British throne.