Daniel Radcliffe poses with girlfriend Erin Darke at the premiere of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Daniel Radcliffe put on a much-loved show with girlfriend Erin Darke at the premiere of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story at the Toronto International Film Festival on Thursday.

The actor, 33, cut a neat figure as he hugged his glamorous partner of ten, 37, with the pair looking sweetly at each other as they posed for cameras.

Daniel, who plays the lead role of Weird Al in the film, looked smart in a dark blue suit that he paired with a blue and white patterned shirt and black shoes.

Meanwhile, his American girlfriend stood out in a bold blue laser-cut midi dress that she paired with silver heels with a bow detail.

The beauty’s dress had a cut-out detail and pockets, while the actress from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel styled her blonde locks in glamorous waves.

The couple met during their collaboration on the movie Kill Your Darlings and have been together for over a decade, but rarely get out together in a professional setting.

The upcoming movie is currently premiering on the Roku streaming service later this year.

Daniel made it a point to spend time with Yankovic himself during the premiere, and the two posed for several pictures.

The 62-year-old musician wore a patterned multicolored button-up shirt, as well as a set of jet black trousers and a matching pair of shoes.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story was originally intended as a short film starring Aaron Paul and was released in 2010.

Development of the film itself was announced last January, when Radcliffe signed up to appear in the Eric Appel-directed role.

In addition to serving as the inspiration for the film, Yankovic co-wrote the script with Appel and was one of the producers.

Although the feature film was produced as a biopic, it also contains heavy elements of parody and embellishment.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story follows the musician as he unexpectedly rises from obscurity to fame.

In addition to Evan Rachel Wood, who will play Madonna in the upcoming film, the cast includes artists such as Rainn Wilson, Julianne Nicholson, and Toby Huss, among others.

The musician himself played a music manager in the film and was featured in the trailer.

Production began last February, with Los Angeles as the primary filming location.

Yankovic surprised many when he announced that the film crew had packed up after just 18 days of production.

The feature film premiered on Thursday evening at the annual International Film Festival.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is also scheduled to hit the Roku streaming service on November 4.

