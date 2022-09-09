Daniel Radcliffe dons a green t-shirt at the Variety Studio’s as he promotes new film in Toronto

<!–

Daniel Radcliffe made a casual impression while at Variety Studios as he continued to promote his new film Weird: The Al Yankovic Story at the Toronto Film Festival.

The 33-year-old actor stood out in a bold green t-shirt, paired with a black blazer and khaki pants.

He completed the ensemble with a few white conversations as he sat down with Eric Appel and co-star Evan Rachel Wood.

The trio couldn’t stop laughing as they sat down to discuss the film a day after the premiere.

The upcoming movie is currently premiering on the Roku streaming service later this year.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story was originally intended as a short film starring Aaron Paul and was released in 2010.

Development of the film itself was announced last January, when Radcliffe signed up to appear in the Eric Appel-directed role.

In addition to serving as the inspiration for the film, Yankovic co-wrote the script with Appel and was one of the producers.

Although the feature film was produced as a biopic, it also contains heavy elements of parody and embellishment.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story follows the musician as he unexpectedly rises from obscurity to fame.

In addition to Evan Rachel Wood, who will play Madonna in the upcoming film, the cast includes artists such as Rainn Wilson, Julianne Nicholson, and Toby Huss, among others.

The musician himself played a music manager in the film and was featured in the trailer.

Production began last February, with Los Angeles as the primary filming location.

Yankovic surprised many when he announced that the film crew had packed up after just 18 days of production.

The feature film premiered on Thursday evening at the annual International Film Festival.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is also scheduled to hit the Roku streaming service on November 4.