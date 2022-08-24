Daniel Kaluuya reveals he turned down the chance to return for Black Panther 2

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Daniel Kaluuya has revealed that he had to turn down the chance to return for the upcoming Marvel sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever due to a scheduling conflict.

The 33-year-old actor, who starred as W’Kabi, T’Challa’s best friend played by the late Chadwick Boseman, in the 2018 original, chose to appear in Jordan Peele’s sci-fi epic Nope.

Speak with VarietyDaniel said his decision turned out to be ‘Best for the story’ [and] what’s best for the movie’.

‘It’s the best for the movie’: Daniel Kaluuya has revealed that he turned down the chance to return for Black Panther 2, but says the sequels look ‘amazing’! (pictured last month)

When asked if he’d seen the sequel’s trailer, he exclaimed, “Of course I saw it! It is awesome.’

Daniel declined to reveal whether his warrior character would return in future films, laughing’ ‘You know I can’t tell you!’

The thriller Nope opened at number one at the box office last month, pushing fellow Marvel film Thor: Love & Thunder into second place.

The science fiction thriller, which reunites Daniel with his Get Out director, focuses on two siblings who own a horse ranch in the suburbs of the California desert and “witness a grisly and horrifying discovery,” according to one official summary.

In character: Daniel (right) starred as W’Kabi, T’Challa’s best friend, played by the late Chadwick Boseman (left) in the original, opting instead to appear in Jordan Peele’s sci-fi epic Nope (pictured in the 2018 movie)

It comes after a teaser for the highly anticipated sequel to Black Panther was released at Comic-Con in San Diego last month.

The new clip saw some of the stars of the first film, including Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira, face a series of new adversaries laying siege to the titular land.

Several scenes from the nation of Wakanda are shown, and Letitia Wright’s Shuri and Angela Bassett’s Ramonda are also featured.

After Okoye, played by Gurira, is shown interacting with several Wakandan warriors, the aforementioned characters appear to be mourning the loss of T’Challa, played by Chadwick Boseman, and give birth to another figure underwater.

Number one: The thriller Nope opened at number one at the box office last month, pushing fellow Marvel film Thor: Love & Thunder to number two.

Namor, played by Tenoch Huerta, then makes his debut, and several Mayan-esque Atlantean warriors ride alongside a pair of whales.

Development of a sequel to the original Black Panther shortly after the release of the original, which premiered in 2018.

Numerous cast members from the first film expressed interest in returning for a sequel, though plans were complicated when Boseman tragically died of colon cancer in August 2020.

Returning: It comes after a teaser for the highly anticipated sequel was released at Comic-Con in San Diego last month

It was later confirmed that there would be plans for a sequel and that the late actor’s role would not be recast.

Filming on the project began in June of last year and continued until the crew finished last March.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently slated to release on November 11.