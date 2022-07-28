Daniel Kaluuya reveals he overcame his ‘PTSD’ after a ‘bad accident’ in preparation for film Nope

Daniel Kaluuya has revealed how he overcame a “bad accident” in preparation for his role in the new horror film Nope.

The 33-year-old actor plays OJ Haywood in Jordan Peele’s latest offering, with the science fiction thriller that focuses on two siblings who encounter supernatural alien activity on their horse ranch in the suburbs of the California desert.

But getting ready for his role proved rather difficult for Daniel, as he revealed that he needed to “overcome” his PTSD, which he had developed from a previous hurdling incident.

Speaking to Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas on Wednesday’s The One Show, Daniel explained: “I had a bad accident on a horseback riding track a few years ago and then I had three and a half weeks to prepare for this role. .

“So I had a week to get over my PTSD to prepare and get good at riding.”

Daniel, who became world famous for his role in Peele’s Get Out, continued on the bright side of his experience, adding: “What I realized is that it was a way of getting to the character.

Because how you treat the horse is how you treat yourself.

“My character OJ is very quiet and he has a connection with the horses so I had to get really quiet and as I got better at riding I got closer to OJ as a character.”

Daniel talked about how a huge undertaking filming the part was and how he wanted his part to look authentic, and Daniel continued, ‘There wasn’t enough time! On Sundays and days off I went horseback riding again, I did trail rides with friends, my life was all about horses, I had to stuff it.’

The movie star continued: “It’s like you want to watch it and go, ‘He knows horses, he has a connection’, so on Saturday morning I would go clean the stables, do everything they would do, give them medicine, because he would do.

“I want to feel comfortable with the horses because there are scenes where I talk to the horse,” he added, explaining that the horses “know if you’re scared.”

It comes after Daniel said he burst out laughing when he heard Jordan Peele title his new horror film Nope while he was promoting The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this month.

“For whatever reason, he was developing it, and I was like what it’s called,” Daniel said on the NBC talk show.

‘He said ‘no’. I laughed for about 30 seconds because that’s so funny. Because he said that’s the reaction black people will have when they look at it. They’re like no, no and I was like, ‘yes.’

The Academy Award winning actor doesn’t want to share many details about the film. He only said that Keke Palmer, 28, plays his sister in the film and that they have a ranch.

“Something happens to their father that forces them to discover a new reality,” Daniel said.