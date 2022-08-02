Daniel Kaluuya cuts a dapper figure in a blue suit at Amazon’s All or Nothing: Arsenal premiere

Daniel Kaluuya cut a neat figure as he attended Tuesday’s premiere of All or Nothing: Arsenal in central London.

The actor, 33, donned a nice royal blue suit for the occasion which he layered over a simple black t-shirt.

Daniel appeared cheerful as he stepped onto the red carpet in the Islington Assembly Hall, finishing the look with a few darker shades.

The Oscar winner slipped his feet into Chelsea boots while wearing a neatly trimmed goatee.

The Amazon series looks at Arsenal’s 2021/22 season and gives fans ‘unprecedented coverage’ of manager Mikel Arteta and his team at the Emirates Stadium.

This is the show’s third season after following fellow Premier League champions Manchester City in 2018 and Tottenham Hotspur in 2020.

Also on the red carpet was radio host Roman Kemp, 29, who made his loyalty clear as he held open his jacket to reveal an Arsenal shirt.

The TV personality wore a pin-less track suit for the occasion, which he paired with dark trainers.

The series is likely to be a tough time for the fanbase after their squad misses Champions League football despite being on track to finish in fourth place.

BTS: The show follows the Premier League team

The fly-on-the-wall documentary will be released on August 4.

Judging by the trailer, which focuses on the club’s scoreless start to the season, many of the episodes will focus heavily on Mikel Arteta and his decisions.

Boss Arteta came under fire after Arsenal were beaten by Brentford, Chelsea and Manchester City in their first three league games before their form recovered.

Lovebirds: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was joined by his leggy wife Lorena Bernal at the event

In the beginning of the trailer, he stands lonesome on the sidelines, with audio of him telling his players they are at the bottom of the league as an overlay.

“Zero goals, zero points,” he adds.

Fans then criticize their “relegation form,” before Aaron Ramsdale calls a performance “shameful” and throws an object into the locker room.

However, after the bleak start, Arteta is then filmed giving a rallying cry to his team, with a picture showing a pack of wolves and the Arsenal flag on the screen.

The series is also expected to cover a number of other key events, including the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after the striker lost his captaincy.

He left during the winter period and went to Barcelona for free, and the shattering of the relationship between the player and the club is likely to make for fascinating viewing experiences.

Arteta previously revealed that it was not his decision to let the shooting go ahead.

“That is a decision of the club and in the interest of the football club. We have to help as much as possible,” he said in August 2021.