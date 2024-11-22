New York Giants release Daniel Jones amid nightmare season

Daniel Jones has been released by the New York Giants after losing his spot as the team’s starting quarterback this week.

In the wake of their fifth straight loss, the Giants announced Monday that Jones was replaced by Tommy DeVito at quarterback for their next game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 27-year-old, who has played in 70 games for New York since being selected with the sixth overall pick in the 2019 draft, addressed his demotion in front of the media on Thursday with a message that had the tone of a farewell speech. .

And less than 24 hours later, Giants president John Mara revealed that the team and Jones have mutually agreed to go their separate ways.

‘Daniel came to see me this morning and asked if we wanted to release him. We mutually agreed that this would be best for him and for the team,” Mara said in a statement on Friday.

“Daniel has been a tremendous representative of our organization, first-class in every respect. His handling of this situation yesterday is an example of exactly that. We are all disappointed with the way things turned out.

“We hold Daniel in high regard and have great appreciation for him. We wish him nothing but the best for the future.”

Brian Daboll’s team is enduring another miserable campaign after winning just two of their first ten games and losing their last five, leaving them at the bottom of the NFC East. Last season they finished third with a 6-11 record.

Jones, who suffered a torn ACL almost exactly a year ago, has failed to make an impact since returning from that injury. He ranked 19th in the league in passing yards with just 2,070 and 28th in pass completion at just over 63 percent.

“The opportunity to play for the New York Giants was truly a dream come true and I am extremely grateful to the Mara and Tisch families for the opportunity to play here,” Jones told reporters Thursday.

“The Giants are truly a first-class organization and I have nothing but sincere respect and appreciation for the people who built the organization and helped continue that tradition. ‘

‘I have met so many special people and created relationships that will truly last a lifetime. Thank you to all my teammates, coaches and staff who have done so much for me over the past six years.”

“There have been great times,” he continued. ‘But of course we wish there were more of them. I take full responsibility for my part and will not take more wins.

“Nobody wanted to win more games than me and I gave everything I had on the field and in my preparation and I wish I could have done more.”