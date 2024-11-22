Daniel Jones was named to the rival NFL team’s roster minutes after the New York Giants released him

Daniel Jones may have already landed a new NFL team just a matter of hours after the New York Giants announced they had released him.

The quarterback was listed on the roster on the Dallas Cowboys website just minutes after the news broke from the Big Apple.

Moments after eagle-eyed fans spotted Jones on the team’s official website, the page about him was removed.

Dak Prescott, the No. 1 QB for the Cowboys, is out for the season due to hamstring surgery.

The Cowboys play the Giants in the Thanksgiving game next Thursday, while they also play the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

The Giants announced Friday that Jones had been cut, saying in a statement through president John Mara: “Daniel came to see me this morning and asked if we wanted to release him. We mutually agreed that this would be best for him and for the team.

“Daniel has been a tremendous representative of our organization, first-class in every respect. His handling of this situation yesterday is an example of exactly that.

“We are all disappointed with the way things turned out.

“We hold Daniel in high regard and have great appreciation for him. We wish him nothing but the best for the future.”

The Giants endured another miserable season after winning just two of their first ten games and losing their last five, leaving them at the bottom of the NFC East. Last season they finished third with a 6-11 record.

Jones, who suffered a torn ACL almost exactly a year ago, has failed to make an impact since returning from that injury. He ranked 19th in the league in passing yards with just 2,070 and 28th in pass completion at just over 63 percent.

“The opportunity to play for the New York Giants was truly a dream come true and I am extremely grateful to the Mara and Tisch families for the opportunity to play here,” Jones told reporters Thursday.

“The Giants are truly a first-class organization and I have nothing but sincere respect and appreciation for the people who built the organization and helped continue that tradition. ‘

‘I have met so many special people and created relationships that will truly last a lifetime. Thank you to all my teammates, coaches and staff who have done so much for me over the past six years.”

“There have been great times,” he continued. ‘But of course we wish there were more of them. I take full responsibility for my part and will not take more wins.

“Nobody wanted to win more games than me and I gave everything I had on the field and in my preparation and I wish I could have done more.”

And it wasn’t much better for the Cowboys, who are 3-7 and just one spot above the Giants in the NFC East.