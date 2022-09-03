Daniel Johns thought he would die while having ‘nervous breakdown’ during making of his new record

<!–

Daniel Johns revealed on Thursday that he had a nervous breakdown that he feared would kill him while recording his latest album.

The Tomorrow hitmaker, 43, spoke about how his past trauma and personal challenges have shaped his music.

He told The Sydney Morning Herald: ‘I thought I might die. I was not well. I was in the middle of a nervous breakdown towards the end of making this record.’

The ARIA Award-winning artist added that recording his 2022 album FutureNever became a cathartic experience that made him appreciate life.

“I made sure the lyrics were full of love and honesty. And ironically, once I did, I wanted to live,” he explained.

Johns then said that he found it difficult to be a celebrity because he felt it brought out the worst in people.

“Once people taste something that has to do with money or celebrities, people turn into the devil. That’s why I hate being famous.’

Johns’ candid confession follows a challenging year for the reclusive rock star who has sold millions of albums around the world.

In July, he was ordered to undergo a 10-month intensive correction to serve in the community after his car crashed into a light truck in March.

He pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol.

More recently, he said he had a bad relationship with former Silverchair bandmates Ben Gillies and Chris Joannou, as both refused to play on his new album.

Earlier this week, Johns praised American rapper Kanye West for giving “extraordinary” insights into living with a mental illness.

Kanye said something like, “Sometimes the way people deal with mental health is like when you get an Olympic sprinter with a broken ankle and force him to run.” And he said it exactly when I felt it,” Daniel explained.

He added that Kanye was one of the “culturally relevant artists” of our lives, calling him “extraordinary.”

Kanye’s comments about mental illness may have resonated with Daniel going through a public battle with anorexia and anxiety in the late ’90s.

Daniel fronted rock band Silverchair from 1992 – 2011 and sold millions of albums around the world.