Daniel Johns says former Silverchair band members are filled with ‘bitterness, jealousy and anger’

Daniel Johns has claimed that his former SIlverchair bandmates are “filled with bitterness, jealousy and anger” at his success and claimed that drummer Ben Gillies has a “real problem” with his fame.

The rock star, 43, spoke to Carrie Bickmore of The Project on Wednesday in a lengthy interview, where he spoke publicly for the first time since his conviction for drink-driving.

He also said that Silverchair would “never get back together” despite asking his former bandmates Ben and Chris Joannou to appear on his new album FutureNever.

He said of his bandmates who rejected him: ‘I was fine. I expected it.”

Johns went on to say that his bandmates Ben Gillies and Chris Joannou “would never come to him” because of “bitterness, jealousy and anger.”

“I don’t have bad feelings, but I know – I know bitterness and I know jealousy when I see it, because I’ve seen it all my life.

“One of the guys in particular really looked up to kicking me while I was down and while I was in rehab and everything, saying I was exploiting mental health to sell records or something. lines.

“If this is exposing mental health to sell records, then this is the most genius marketing plan ever, because I’ve been doing it since I was 17.

When asked how his relationship with Ben and Chris is now, he added: “They have shown me no respect at all.

“I always say, ‘she’, Chris and I have a very passive relationship.

“Ben, for some reason, is really having a hard time with me being successful without him. That’s sad. Because I honestly wish him all the best, but unfortunately he doesn’t want me to expand.’

Elsewhere, during the interview, Johns said memories are “f*** you up” looking at old photos from his Silverchair days.

“I’m always happy to reminisce, but I don’t want to live in it. It almost makes me tear up,” he told Carrie.

At one point during the interview, Johns walked away before opening up about his struggles with mental health and the drink-driving accident that would eventually send him to rehab.

He recalled that he “thought he was going to die” in the car accident, in which he was charged with drink-driving charges in March.

He also revealed that he currently “cannot play or listen to music” after his stint in rehab and that he would have “taken his own life” had he hurt anyone in the crash.

He was arrested on March 23 and registered a blood alcohol level of more than three times the legal limit. The star was given a 10-month intensive correction order to be served by the court in the community

But he added that the “great thing that came out” was that “no one was hurt” because on paper “people should have gotten hurt.”

When asked how much he could remember from the crash, he replied, “Everything. Everything. I remember every detail,’ before being overwhelmed with emotion.

“I remember being lost. I remember being petrified. I remember sitting in the dark. I remember the colours. I remember – I even remember thinking, “This is how I’m going to die.”