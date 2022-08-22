Daniel Johns claims his Silverchair band members declined a request to appear on his new album
Daniel Johns claims his Silverchair bandmates snubbed him by refusing to appear on his new album
Silverchair frontman Daniel Johns has claimed that his former bandmates refused to appear on his new album.
In a preview for his new docuseries Inside The Mind Of Daniel Johns, the singer and guitarist, 43, revealed that he had asked Ben Gillies and Chris Joannou to play on his recent hit solo album FutureNever.
“I didn’t ask them out of necessity, I asked them because I wanted to make it clear that I have no problem with them as people,” Johns said.
Daniel Johns (pictured) has claimed that his Silverchair bandmates turned down a request to appear on his new album
‘I just didn’t want to play under the Silverchair banner,’ he added.
Johns released his new solo album FutureNever in April.
He released his record – his first solo record in seven years – the same day he left rehab.
Johns revealed on March 29 that he had admitted himself to rehab after using alcohol to deal with his anxiety, depression and PTSD.
It comes after Johns recently revealed why he’d decided to part ways with the band that catapulted him to fame.
In October, he confirmed that the group would never reform with him fronting as he had struggled with the dark side of fame for years.
Johns – who was just 15 when Silverchair’s lead single was released – said on his Spotify podcast Who Is Daniel Johns? he had even thrown out all his memorabilia, awards and mementos.
“It’s not that I’m not proud of it, but for some reason I don’t want it around,” he said.
He added bluntly, “I wouldn’t even get Silverchair back together for a million dollars with a gun to my head.”
It comes after Johns recently revealed why he’d decided to part ways with the band that catapulted him to fame. Pictured: Johns with his Silverchair bandmates Ben Gillies and Chris Joannou in October 2002
The Difficult Life of Daniel Johns
1979 – Daniel Paul Johns is born in Newcastle, New South Wales
1992 – Johns, Ben Gillies and Chris Joannou form Silverchair when he was only 12 years old
1994 – Silverchair accepts a deal for three Sony Music albums. Johns was just 15 . at the time
1999 – Johns goes public for the first time about his eating disorder. He sings about his struggle in the single Ana’s Song
2002 – The band’s album Diorama becomes the band’s most successful body of work
2002 – Johns revealed in 2021 that he was “seriously ill” this year after being diagnosed with reactive arthritis, an inflammation of the joints that left him with crippling pain
2003 – Johns married Australian singer Natalie Imbruglia. The couple divorced in 2008, but remain friends today
2011 – Silverchair announces they are going on a ‘final hiatus’. Johns eventually leaves the band
2015 – Johns was fined $880 and his driver’s license disqualified after being caught driving under the influence
2016 – Johns begins a relationship with Michelle Leslie. The couple broke up in 2019 after a tumultuous three-year romance
2018 – Johns reveals in an interview with Andrew Denton that he had suffered from ‘pretty severe anxiety disorder’ for 15 years
2021 – Johns says he will ‘never’ return to Silverchair, detailing his mental health battles in his podcast Who Is Daniel Johns?
2022 – Johns enters rehab after using alcohol to reduce his anxiety, depression and PTSD