Daniel Johns claims his Silverchair band members declined a request to appear on his new album

Silverchair frontman Daniel Johns has claimed that his former bandmates refused to appear on his new album.

In a preview for his new docuseries Inside The Mind Of Daniel Johns, the singer and guitarist, 43, revealed that he had asked Ben Gillies and Chris Joannou to play on his recent hit solo album FutureNever.

“I didn’t ask them out of necessity, I asked them because I wanted to make it clear that I have no problem with them as people,” Johns said.

Daniel Johns (pictured) has claimed that his Silverchair bandmates turned down a request to appear on his new album

‘I just didn’t want to play under the Silverchair banner,’ he added.

Johns released his new solo album FutureNever in April.

He released his record – his first solo record in seven years – the same day he left rehab.

Johns revealed on March 29 that he had admitted himself to rehab after using alcohol to deal with his anxiety, depression and PTSD.

It comes after Johns recently revealed why he’d decided to part ways with the band that catapulted him to fame.

In October, he confirmed that the group would never reform with him fronting as he had struggled with the dark side of fame for years.

Johns – who was just 15 when Silverchair’s lead single was released – said on his Spotify podcast Who Is Daniel Johns? he had even thrown out all his memorabilia, awards and mementos.

“It’s not that I’m not proud of it, but for some reason I don’t want it around,” he said.

He added bluntly, “I wouldn’t even get Silverchair back together for a million dollars with a gun to my head.”

It comes after Johns recently revealed why he’d decided to part ways with the band that catapulted him to fame. Pictured: Johns with his Silverchair bandmates Ben Gillies and Chris Joannou in October 2002