Daniel Holmes prepares for his upcoming fight against his Married At First Sight co-star Brent Leon

Daniel Holmes was seen Monday training in Fortitude Valley, Queensland, ahead of his upcoming October boxing match against his Married At First Sight colleague Brent Leon in Melbourne.

The 30-year-old Married At First Sight star worked up a sweat as he pushed his body to the limit during several fights and training exercises in preparation for the fight.

Wearing a gray shirt, black shorts, black sneakers and a set of silver gloves, the reality star had a look of steely determination on his face as he started against a bigger man.

His mouthguard gritted his teeth as he took on a smaller, topless opponent and took as good as he gave in both fights.

Daniel worked himself to exhaustion and paused for a moment as he breathed through the pains in his sweat-stained body.

When he was ready to continue, he held up a peace sign and put on a black cap backwards before starting a few drills with his coach.

After training wrapped up, Daniel donned a dark puffy jacket and trendy round sunglasses while treating himself to a hot drink.

He still seemed to be panting and puffing as he left the building wearing a white sweat towel, but cheerful nonetheless.

It comes after his recent split from MAFS ‘bride’ Carolina Santos suddenly turned ugly.

Daniel looked determined as he thrashed with a tattooed shirtless man

While he looked tired, he found the energy to keep boxing

Daniel recently divorced MAFS ‘bride’ Carolina Santos

The former lovebirds broke up with Daniel earlier this month telling his social media followers that they’d gone “their separate ways” but wished each other “all the best.”

However, things changed when a former flame re-entered Carolina’s life, a source told Yahoo Lifestyle, causing the pair to block each other on Instagram.

The source said: “The split was far from as friendly as Daniel made it out to be on Instagram. Especially now that he’s learned that Carolina started catching up with an ex-boyfriend pretty quickly after they broke up.”

It now appears that the former couple is no longer on speaking terms as they have deleted all traces of each other from their social media accounts.

Carolina has shown Daniel what he’s missing by posting sizzling photos to Instagram of her breakup vacation in Ibiza, Spain.

Meanwhile, personal trainer Daniel has been pushing his career in a different direction since their split by creating an OnlyFans account.

Carolina and Daniel were involved in one of the biggest scandals in Married At First Sight’s history earlier this year.

They started connecting while the glamorous business owner was still technically “married” to her on-screen husband, Dion Giannarelli.

The couple had several rendezvous as the hapless Dion tried everything to make it work with his uninterested “wife.”

Daniel looked cheerful as he left his training session

He put on a puffer jacket and sunglasses as he walked back to his car