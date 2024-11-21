Daniel Craig’s secret Omega Seamaster Diver has dropped

Water resistant to 300 meters, Omega’s coaxial master chronometer caliber 8806 offers up to 55 hours of power reserve (the time it continues to run after you stop using it) and can be viewed through the sapphire crystal on the case back. box.

The new divers should give Swatch Group a much-needed boost as there have been declines in sales in China. profits fall dramatically. Not only are these pieces well executed, looking like they’ve already been in the Omega line for years, but they’re also aggressively priced at $6,500 for the mesh bracelet version, and down to $5,900 for the rubber strap model ( £6,100 and £5,600 in the UK).

WIRED’s pick of the new designs would be the black on mesh bracelet. Photography: OMEGA

After the phenomenal success of the MoonSwatch, which can now be purchased online, these new Seamaster Diver 300M appear to be the perfect entry point for those looking to upgrade to Omega. Yes, they’re not the cheapest in the Seamaster line, but at just $300 more than Omega’s entry-level diver, they seem like a clear choice. WIRED’s pick would be the black on mesh bracelet and we suspect many will feel the same.

Omega is getting used to leaking upcoming watches through Daniel Craig. Die-hard Omega fans spotted an unreleased version of the white-dial Speedmaster on Craig’s wrist at an exhibition in New York in November 2023. The 42mm watch, $8,100 (£7,600) manual winding watch It finally joined the main Speedmaster Professional reference collection in March earlier this year, marking the first time Omega offered a white dial option outside of the now-discontinued limited editions.

Then, just a few days ago, Craig revealed another upcoming model at Sunday’s Governors Awards in Los Angeles. He was seen wearing an unreleased Omega Seamaster with a burgundy bezelBlack dial and mega-elegant Milanese bracelet.