Daniel Craig steps out to support James Bond producer pal Barbara Broccoli at the Till premiere

Daniel Craig stepped out in style on Saturday when he supported James Bond producer friend Barbara Broccoli at the premiere of new film Till, of which she is one of the producers.

The 007 actor, 54, who has worked on five Bond films with Barbara, 62, cut a neat figure in a black pinstripe suit when he shared a hug with Barbara on the red carpet at The Royal Festival Hall in London’s Southbank.

Daniel, who is in town for the Sunday premiere of Knives Out 2, appeared in good spirits as he caught up with his longtime collaborator at the glitzy event during the BFI London Film Festival.

The two seemed happy to see each other as they cuddled and chatted before posing for photos together.

And Daniel made sure to dress to impress at night, by pairing his smart jacket and trousers with a crisp white shirt, silver tie and white shoes.

While he doesn’t actually star in Till, the movie star was still in high demand when he was spotted signing autographs for excited fans.

Barbara, meanwhile, looked glamorous in a long black chiffon dress and heels.

One of the movie stars Haley Bennett also brought the glamor to the evening, which certainly turned heads in a striking black and white dress with structured sleeves.

Haley looked amazing as she dressed to impress in her black maxi dress which was decorated all over with quirky white flecks.

The American star paired her dress with a pair of towering white platform heels and completed her look with dangling silver earrings and a small black bag.

Haley’s blonde locks were styled in wet-look waves, while she added an extra touch of glamor with a bold red lip.

The stunner, who plays Carolyn Bryant in the biopic, looked cheerful as she posed next to her co-stars.

The biographical film is a deeply emotional and cinematic film about the true story of Mamie Till Mobley’s relentless pursuit of justice for her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till, who was lynched in 1955 while visiting his cousins ​​in Mississippi.

Whoopi plays Alma Carthan, Mamie’s mother and Emmett’s grandmother.

The film was directed by Chinonye Chukwu and also stars Danielle Deadwyler, Jalyn Hall, Frankie Faison, Hayley Bennett, Sean Patrick Thomas, John Douglas Thompson and Gem Marc Collins.

Till will be released in select US theaters on October 14, with a nationwide release to follow on October 28.

It comes after Whoopi Goldberg chided a critic who falsely accused her of wearing a thick suit in the upcoming Emmett Till biopic.

Tragedy: Till is scheduled to release on October 14 in select US theaters and a nationwide release on October 28 (Pictured: Jalyn Hall as Emmett Till, left, and Danielle Deadwyler as Mamie Till-Mobley)

The 66-year-old actress addressed the controversy live on The View as she made it clear that she was not wearing anything to make her body look bigger in Till.

Kyndall Cunningham had originally written that the star donned a “distracting fat suit” in the review published by The everyday beast.

Whoopi used her platform to call the writer out when she said, “A lady writing for one of the magazines and was distracted in her review by my fat suit.

“I’m just going to say this, I don’t really care what you thought of the movie, but you should know it wasn’t a fat suit — it was me.”

She continued, “I assume you don’t watch the show or you would know it wasn’t a fat suit.”

Whoopi made sure it was “okay not to be a fan of the movie,” but insisted that the writer doesn’t judge the way people look when it comes to film criticism.

She explained: “Just comment on the acting and if you have a question, ask someone. I’m sure you didn’t mean humiliating.’

Whoopi is not only starring in the upcoming movie Till, but is also a producer.