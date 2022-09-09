Daniel Craig recalls the moment the ‘very funny’ Queen cracked a joke at his expense

Daniel Craig recalls the joke the Queen made at his expense when they met during their 2012 Olympics skit with the star hailing her as “very funny.”

The country’s longest-reigning royal queen, Queen Elizabeth II, died ‘peacefully’ on Thursday at the age of 96 in Balmoral, Scotland.

And prior to her death during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in the US on Wednesday, the James Bond actor, 53, looked back on their meeting when he told the host how private she was.

Wanting to know what the monarch was like behind closed doors, Stephen, 58, asked, “I understand you may not be able to answer this question, but I’m going to ask anyway: How is she in private?”

Daniel — who appeared ten years ago in the now infamous sketch of the Olympic Games opening ceremony with the Queen — remembered their time together and replied, “Very funny. Very funny’

‘[She] want to make a joke, and [she] made a joke about me.

“We had our pictures taken and she just said, ‘Oh no, he’s the one who isn’t smiling. Reasonable!’

The 007 star then described what her beloved corgis were like and recalled how much he enjoyed playing with the “friendly” dogs.

He explained, “I used to roll on the floor with them.

“I think they have their own lackeys, they are very friendly.”

The No Time To Die actor and Her Majesty filmed a hilarious scene for the opening ceremony, in which 007 accompanied the royal Bond girl to a helicopter.”

The memorable scene ended with stunt performers, doubling up on Bond and the Queen, jumping out of the helicopter and skydiving into the stadium.

The filmed series — directed by Danny Boyle — opened at Buckingham Palace, where a tuxedo featuring Craig as 007 was presented to the Queen by her personal footman while she was writing a letter and training her corgis Monty, Willow and Holly to to roll.

Greeting him with an “Evening, Mr. Bond,” the Queen, in a rose-pink dress, was seen speeding through the palace with the action hero before climbing into a helicopter carrying the Union flag.

The two were depicted floating over the streets of London and through Tower Bridge until they finally reached the Olympic Park.

About the skit in 2012, the actor said: ‘It wasn’t supposed to be funny. It had to be serious.

“She was fun, incredible game. We were short on time and I was a bit grumpy because it was my day off and I’m suddenly in the palace with the queen in her private room.’

“And she improvises a little bit. She should have been sitting at the desk and she asked if she could write, so she pretended to write.’

In 2019, Angela Kelly, the seamstress and confidante of the Queen, revealed that it took “just five minutes” to convince Her Majesty to agree to director Danny Boyle’s request to appear alongside Daniel Craig in the famous footage of her. skydiving in the Olympic Stadium.

Mrs. Kelly, the Queen’s dresser for 25 years, wrote in her book The Other Side Of The Coin: The Queen, The Dresser And The Wardrobe how she was called in 2011 to meet with Boyle and Private Secretary Edward Young to discuss the idea. .

“I’ve asked him and Edward to give me five minutes so I can ask the Queen,” she said.

“I remember the shocked look on Danny’s face that I’d ask Her Majesty right away, but there’s no point in waiting with these things: if she said no, that would be the end.

‘I ran upstairs and luckily the queen was free. She was very amused by the idea and agreed immediately. I asked if she wanted a speaking part. Without hesitation, Her Majesty replied, “Of course I must say something. He is coming to rescue me after all.”

“I asked her to say ‘Good evening James’ or ‘Good evening Mr Bond’ and she chose the latter because she knew the Bond movies. Within minutes I was back in Edward’s office delivering the good news to Danny – I think he nearly fell off his chair when I said the Queen’s only condition was that she deliver that iconic line.”

Meanwhile, after Daniel called his interaction with the Queen, he shared a heartwarming tribute to her after her death.

In a statement to the PA news agency, the 007 actor paid tribute to the former monarch and said she would be “deeply missed.”

“Like so many others, I was deeply saddened by today’s news and my thoughts are with the Royal Family, those she loved and everyone who loved her. She leaves an incomparable legacy and will be greatly missed.”

After the Queen’s death, many other big names in showbiz paid tribute to the monarch, including Victoria Beckham, Sir Elton John and Mick Jagger.

It comes as Britain today mourns the death of its beloved monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. After a remarkable 70 years on the throne, the longest reigning royal family died ‘peacefully’ yesterday at the age of 96 in Balmoral, Scotland.

Her death sparked an immediate and huge outburst of emotion, with thousands of heartbroken mourners gathered in front of the gates of Buckingham Palace and other royal buildings last night.

At one point, a rendition of “God Save The Queen” rang out among the mourners, followed by cheers of “Long Live The King.”

Others laid flowers outside Windsor Castle – where the Queen had spent much of her time following the death of her beloved husband, Prince Philip, last April.

And as a sign of the Queen’s significant global influence and appeal, royal fans laid flowers outside British embassies, including in Washington, Berlin and Oslo.

Senior royals rushed to be at the Queen’s bedside on Thursday but failed to reach Balmoral in time for her death, it is believed.

Only her eldest children, Prince Charles and Princess Anne, who were already in Scotland at the time of the monarch’s sudden deterioration, were able to make it to the royal estate before her death, sources said.

Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, his wife Sophie and Prince William all flew from Berkshire on a private jet to Aberdeen on Thursday as they raced to Balmoral to see her. But it is clear that they did not reach the estate before she died.

Prince Harry, who was due to attend a charity event in London with his wife Meghan on Thursday, also tried to reach Balmoral on time. But he arrived at 8pm, nearly an hour and a half after the public was notified of the Queen’s death.

The Queen’s son, Charles, the former Prince of Wales, is now King Charles III, while Prince William inherited the title from his father and is now, along with his wife, called the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge. William is now also the ‘heir’ to the British throne.