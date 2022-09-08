Daniel Craig pays tribute ‘incomparable’ Queen Elizabeth II after she died at Balmoral aged 96

Daniel Craig has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II after she died ‘peacefully’ in Balmoral on September 8, aged 96.

The 54-year-old James Bond star, who once joined Her Majesty as a spy for their infamous 2012 Olympics sketch, said Her Majesty will be “deeply missed.”

In a heartwarming statement to the PA news agency, the actor said: “I, like so many others, was deeply saddened by today’s news and my thoughts are with the Royal Family, those she loved and all those who loved her.

Daniel concluded, “She leaves an incomparable legacy and will be greatly missed.”

The sketch he made with the Queen, in which he took on the role of James Bond, saw the couple leaving Buckingham Palace in a helicopter for the opening ceremony of the 2012 London Games.

In the iconic moment, a stunt double jumped out of the helicopter as if they were the monarch himself, who then dramatically appeared in her seat at the Olympic Stadium.

Her son Charles, the former Prince of Wales, is now King Charles III as the world mourns his mother, Britain’s longest reigning monarch.

All of Her Majesty’s children had been rushed to Balmoral today after doctors became ‘concerned’ about her health. Hours later, she died surrounded by her family.

At 6:30 p.m., her death was confirmed. A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: ‘The Queen passed away peacefully this afternoon in Balmoral. The King and The Queen Consort remain in Balmoral tonight and return to London tomorrow.”

With the death of the Queen, Britain and her Commonwealth realms will enter a ten-day period of mourning as millions of her subjects in the UK and abroad come to terms with her passing.

And when her son takes the throne, there will also be a celebration of her historic 70th reign that saw her reach her platinum jubilee this year – a milestone unlikely to be reached by a British monarch again.

Charles, the king, said: ‘The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of the greatest sorrow for me and all members of my family.

Her Majesty the Queen – Britain's longest reigning monarch – passed away peacefully in Balmoral at the age of 96. Her son Charles is now king.

“We deeply mourn the passing of a beloved sovereign and dearly beloved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the rich and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of grief and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was held so widely.”

Tributes are already pouring in for Her Majesty, for many the greatest Briton in history and arguably the most famous woman on Earth. To billions of people around the world, she was the face of the British.

To her subjects at home, Her Majesty was the anchor of the nation, standing steadfast no matter what storm she or her country faced – from the uncertain aftermath of World War II to, more recently, the pandemic. She was also steadfast in dealing with tragedy and scandal in her own family, most recently the fallout from Megxit and the death of her beloved husband Prince Philip.

Charles is touring the UK for his mother’s funeral with his wife Camilla, who announced the Queen to be crowned Queen consort of her eldest son in a landmark statement marking Her Majesty’s 70th Anniversary Platinum Jubilee on the throne on February 6.

The Queen’s passing came more than a year after her beloved husband Philip, her “strength and guide,” who died in April 2021 at the age of 99.

Since his funeral, where she was harrowingly alone due to lockdown restrictions, her own health has faltered and she has had to miss an increasing number of events, mainly due to ‘mobility issues’ and fatigue.