Daniel Craig is 007 as you have never seen him… in a silver chain and leather for vodka ad

The chiseled jaw and toned physique are familiar from his 007 days, but Daniel Craig’s latest look suggests he’s been licensed to captivate a whole new audience.

With makeup on and dressed in a black Brando leather biker jacket, a low-neck t-shirt and a silver chain, the 54-year-old star’s camp outfit for his latest role would certainly have raised eyebrows with longtime chauvinist James. bond.

Craig was spotted in Paris filming an ad for Belvedere vodka, the drink brand that had previously struck a multimillion-dollar deal with Bond producers to put the martini – shaken, not stired – back on 007’s menu.

Sharp-eyed bystanders wondered if Craig got his fashion inspiration from his No Time To Die nemesis Rami Malek, when he starred as a leather-clad Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody

Singer Rita Ora, whose fiancée Taika Waititi, the Oscar-winning New Zealand director, oversaw the ad’s production, watched the filming in the French capital’s famous Pont Neuf and the nearby luxury hotel Cheval Blanc.

The jet-set couple, who were joined on set by his daughters Matewa Kiritapu and Te Hinekahu, are reportedly planning to tie the knot when their work commitments allow.

As filming continued through Friday night, Craig, who is married to actress Rachel Weisz, had a change of clothes to shoot new scenes and emerged in a dazzling white suit and pale pink shirt — another fashion no-no for the famed agent of Ian Fleming. The author of 007 kept a notebook containing a number of ‘how to live’ rules, including the warning: ‘Don’t waste your time on women who wear a bracelet on their left ankle.’ His thoughts about men in tight T-shirts were not recorded.

However, Craig is known for likes to challenge male stereotypes. He made headlines last year by saying that he often goes to gay bars to avoid “aggressive” men because he is tired of fighting in straights.

“I’ve been going to gay bars for as long as I can remember,” he said on the Lunch With Bruce podcast, “because I don’t get into fights in gay bars very often.

“You didn’t really have to give up your sexuality. It was okay. And it was a very safe place to be. I could meet girls there because there are many girls there for the very same reason I was there. It was kind of an ulterior motive.’