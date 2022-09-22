Daniel Craig honors his James Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli

While Daniel Craig left his James Bond character in No Time To Die in 2021, he once again donned a tuxedo in honor of producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

Craig, 54, was all smiles as he posed with Wilson, 80, and Broccoli, 62, who have produced the James Bond films since 1995, at the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation’s 2022 Pioneer Dinner, held at the Beverly Hilton.

Craig was joined by Michelle Yeoh, who starred in the 1997 Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies, and Sam Smith, who sang the Specter theme song Writing’s On the Wall.

Honored: While Daniel Craig left his James Bond character in No Time To Die 2021, he once again donned a tuxedo in honor of producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli

Hooked Up: Craig was joined by Michelle Yeoh, who starred in the 1997 Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies, and Sam Smith, who sang the Specter theme song Writing’s On the Wall

Craig stepped out in a tuxedo that matched 007, complete with a cream double-breasted suit jacket.

He wore a crisp white shirt with a classic black bow tie and an elegant watch peeking out of his jacket.

The iconic actor completed his look with black pants and shiny black dress shoes.

Daniel’s look: Craig stepped out in a tuxedo that matched 007 himself, complete with a cream double-breasted suit jacket

Ready for the red carpet: The iconic actor completed his look with black pants and shiny black dress shoes

The Pioneer of the Year award honors “movie industry leaders whose career achievements and dedication to philanthropy are exemplary,” according to The Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation.

The event benefits WRMPPF’s Pioneers Assistance Fund, which provides financial assistance to individuals in the film distribution and exhibition community who deal with an illness, injury or life-changing event.

Other Pioneer of the Year Award recipients include Tom Cruise, Elizabeth Banks, Jeffrey Katzenberg, and Kathleen Kennedy, to name a few.

Benefit: The event benefits WRMPPF’s Pioneers Assistance Fund, which provides financial assistance to individuals in the film distribution and exhibition community who deal with an illness, injury, or life-changing event

Pioneers: The Pioneer of the Year award honors, “film industry leaders whose career achievements and dedication to philanthropy are exemplary,” according to The Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation

Broccoli is the daughter of the original James Bond producer Albert Broccoli and Wilson is her half-brother.

The half-siblings passed the reins to Albert Broccoli’s famed Eon Productions in 1995, a year before he passed away at the age of 87.

Broccoli and Wilson have since helmed the 007 franchise, casting both Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig through their Bond runs.

Half-siblings: The half-siblings passed the reins to Albert Broccoli’s famed Eon Productions in 1995, a year before he died at age 87

Wilson also had a hand in writing several Bond films, writing credits for For Your Eyes Only, A View To a Kill, The Living Daylights and License to Kill in the 1980s.

They are also both producing the upcoming Remote Control, based on the novel by Mark Brunell.

The project stars Gerard Butler as a British corporate intelligence analyst who becomes entangled in a conspiracy to destabilize the Chinese economy.

Writer: Wilson also had a hand in writing several Bond films, with writing credits for For Your Eyes Only, A View To a Kill, The Living Daylights and License to Kill in the 1980s

Coming soon: They’re also both producing the upcoming Remote Control, based on Mark Brunell’s novel

Michelle steps out: Michelle Yeoh rocks an elegant black dress in honor of Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson