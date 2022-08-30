Daniel Craig calls for an end to the use of ‘brutal and barbaric’ cluster bombs

Former James Bond actor Daniel Craig is calling for an end to the use of ‘barbaric and brutal’ cluster bombs around the world.

The UN lawyer against landmines, 54, addresses the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland via video link on Tuesday amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Convention on Cluster Munitions is pushing for the end of production of the weapons – which work by breaking open when released from aircraft before splitting them into different bombs.

According to The Telegraph Craig will say in his speech, “All too often citizens pay the price when these cruel weapons are used.

‘In my work at the United Nations Mine Action Service, I have seen how long after conflict damage from cluster munitions persists. Incredibly, we still see the use of cluster munitions today, most recently in Ukraine.

‘Countries that still use and produce cluster munitions should stop doing so. They are barbaric weapons that are mainly used on the civilian population to sow fear and unrest.’

Craig has promoted a number of human rights issues throughout his career, including HIV/AIDS discrimination, bullying, violence against women and disadvantaged youth.

He has also campaigned to promote disaster relief, fight poverty and homelessness, and have spoken out on conservation and the environment.

In April 2015, Craig was designated the United Nations’ Global Advocate for the Elimination of Mines and Explosive Hazards, with a mandate to draw attention to the thousands of people living in areas threatened by landmines and explosive remnants of war, including makeshift remnants of war. explosives.

Craig has created dozens of videos in support of the United Nations vision for a world without mines, he has visited minefields being cleared by the UN, raised funds for mine operations and spoke on behalf of the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS ) at international meetings.

He is also a champion of the Secretary General’s five-year Safe Ground campaign that aims to turn minefields into playing fields and raise awareness and resources for survivors of explosives accidents.

Last September, Craig was named an Honorary Commander by the Royal Navy.

The actor said he was “truly privileged and honored” to have been awarded the title, which accords him the same rank as his most famous character, James Bond.

He said, “I am truly privileged and honored to be named an honorary commander in the senior service.”

War: The Convention on Cluster Munitions calls for an end to production of the weapons – which work by breaking open when released from aircraft before splitting into several bombs

First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, the head of the Royal Navy – who worked closely with Daniel and the crew on the latest Bond film No Time To Die – said the organization’s work was very similar to that of the friendly spy .

He said: ‘I am delighted to welcome Honorary Commander Daniel Craig to the Royal Navy.

“Our honorary officers act as ambassadors and advocates for the service, sharing their time and expertise to spread the word about what our global, modern and ready Royal Navy is doing around the world.

Daniel Craig is known for having spent the past 15 years as Commander Bond – a naval officer who keeps Britain safe on missions around the world. That’s what the real Royal Navy does every day, using technology and skills in the same way as Bond himself.”

Strong: It comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday urged Russian troops to flee for their lives when his forces launched an offensive near the city of Kherson

Craig enjoys supporting staff within the Royal Navy, with a particular interest in service families.

Radakin added, “I look forward to seeing more of our sailors and marines in the months and years to come.”

Craig’s appointment to the rank reflects his personal support for the British armed forces and links it to the legacy created under the guise of the fictional British secret agent.

It comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday urged Russian troops to flee for their lives when his forces launched an offensive near the city of Kherson, saying the Ukrainian military was taking back their territory, although Russia said it was not. the attack had failed.

Ukraine’s offensive in the south comes after weeks of stalemate in a war that has killed thousands, displaced millions, devastated cities and sparked a global energy and food crisis amid unprecedented economic sanctions.

It has also raised concerns about a radiation disaster caused by shelling at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, where Russian authorities on Tuesday reported artillery strikes near a spent fuel storage building.

Zelenskiy vowed late on Monday in his late night speech that Ukrainian troops would pursue the Russian army “to the border.”

“If they want to survive, it’s time for the Russian army to run away. Go home,’ he said.

“Ukraine is taking back its own country,” Zelenskiy said.

Oleksiy Arestovych, a senior adviser to Zelenskiy, who commented on the offensive in the Kherson region, said the Russian defenses were “broken in a few hours.”

Ukrainian forces shelled ferries that Russia was using to resupply a patch of territory on the western bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region, he added.

The British Ministry of Defense said Ukrainian forces had increased their artillery fire in the south and that their long-range precision strikes were disrupting Russian supplies.