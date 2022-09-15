Daniel Cormier claims Tony Ferguson is finished as a UFC fighter after FIFTH defeat in a row

Tony Ferguson is “done like a UFC fighter” and looks like a shell of his own, according to Daniel Cormier.

The former twoweight champion, now commentator, finds El Cucuy almost unrecognizable after his last defeat to Nate Diaz, his fifth in a row.

Ferguson and Diaz put on an entertaining show before the Stockton fighter submitted his opponent in the fourth round at UFC 279.

Tony Ferguson suffered his fifth consecutive loss when he lost to Nate Diaz

Daniel Cormier Believes Ferguson Is Now Ready To Be A UFC Fighter After His Last Show

And Cormier was shocked by what happened. “I couldn’t believe what I saw,” he said DC & RC.

“I’m not saying it was the worst fight of all time in any way. It tells me Nate Diaz has a little bit left in the tank if he wants to fight, but it also tells me Tony Ferguson is ready as a man I’ve seen in the octagon.

“Tony Ferguson’s ready, mate. He is a shadow of himself and he does not want to retire. He actually said he felt like he was getting better, he saw some good things. I’m like, what was he doing there to show that he’s better than before?

‘That’s what strikes me most. Like, Nate Diaz can do whatever he wants. For Nate Diaz, not fighting Khamzat was a gift from God. That’s literally the best scenario for him.’

Diaz knocked out Ferguson after a back-and-forth match between two veterans

He continued: ‘But you know what’s crazy about Tony Ferguson to me…is that it wasn’t a gradual decline. It was like he reached the edge of the cliff and just fell off the cliff. It was Justin Gaethje and that was it.

‘The moment he finished’ [was] that interim title fight – he wasn’t that good. Granted, he lost to Beneil Dariush and Charles Oliveira, so say, “Well, he’s fighting the best in the world.”

“But now we have to see him fight against Nate Diaz, who is not the best in the world right now. Nate will tell you he’s the best in the world, but he didn’t do great against Nate.’

Ferguson will have to go back to the drawing board and try to end his losing streak

Ferguson, now 38, has lost to high-level opponents and remains a big name, so the UFC is unlikely to remove him from the roster.

There’s also the main point that he himself thinks he can still cut it, despite recent evidence to the contrary.

His next fight will likely be against a lower-ranked opponent and could go a long way toward sealing his fate as far as his future in the UFC is concerned.