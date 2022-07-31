Daniel Cormier and Francis Ngannou criticise decision to end Derrick Lewis vs Sergei Pavlovich early

Sergei Pavlovich took the biggest win of his career after beating Derrick Lewis on Saturday, but the way the fight ended has been heavily criticized.

The Russian heavyweight was declared the winner less than a minute after catching Lewis with a flurry of punches that left his opponent on deck.

Lewis rose to his feet almost immediately, but referee Dan Miragliotta waved off the fight to give Pavlovich the 16th win of his UFC career, sparking protests from the first.

On repeat, though, it’s uncertain how many punches Pavolvich landed, with booing reverberating around the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

A number of current and ex-UFC fighters took to social media to express their frustration at the referee’s decision.

Former heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier tweeted: ‘This was a bad break!!!!’.

Current heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou reflected that view when he posted: ‘That’s definitely an early hiatus’.

The Russian fighter was heavily booed by fans, who were frustrated by the referee’s decision

Meanwhile, bantamweight fighter Merab Dvalishvili said: ‘Early shutdown!!! Must give the fighter a chance to get back into the fight’.

Fans also took to social media to express their frustration. One said: ‘I would say I can understand why the referee thought to stop it because of the face-down fall, but it was still a bad stoppage based on Lewis’ immediate reaction.

A second fan tweeted: ‘Whoever the referee was on Lewis/Pavlovich should be refffing on the regional scene tomorrow. EASY STOP’.