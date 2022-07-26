WhatsNew2Day
Daniel Arzani joins Dwight Yorke at A-League side Macarthur in bid to resurrect his career

Daniel Arzani joins Dwight Yorke at A-League side Macarthur after Aussie was once touted as the country’s brightest candidate, tries to revive his career

  • Daniel Arzani will join A-League side Macarthur from next season
  • He burst onto the scene as a 19-year-old in the 2017 for Melbourne City
  • Arzani won the Harry Kewell Medal as Australia’s best player under 23
  • He was the youngest ever footballer to play for the Socceroos in the World Cup
  • But his four-year stint abroad was largely disappointing

By Dan Cancian for Daily Mail Australia

Published: | Updated:

Daniel Arzani has signed for A-League side Macarthur with the great young hopes of Australian football looking to revive his career under the leadership of Dwight Yorke.

The 23-year-old will join the Bulls next season, ending a four-year stint abroad.

“Being a new club, it’s especially exciting to work under someone like Dwight Yorke and the rest of the staff here at the Bulls,” he said at his unveiling.

Daniel Arzani has signed for A-League club Macarthur and will join the team next season

Daniel Arzani has signed for A-League club Macarthur and will join the team next season

“I can’t wait to get back on the field and start the season.”

Arzani stormed onto the scene as a 19-year-old in the 2017-18 season for Melbourne City, winning the Harry Kewell Medal as Australia’s best player under 23 for men.

The youngster’s achievements earned him a spot on the Socceroos squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, as he became the youngest Australian player ever to play in a World Cup squad, as well as the youngest player overall in the 2018 World Cup.

Arzani then moved to Manchester City before being loaned out to Celtic.

Arzani tore his ACL on his Celtic debut, playing just two games for the club

Arzani tore his ACL on his Celtic debut, playing just two games for the club

Arzani made his A-League debut with Melbourne City in the 2017-18 season

The then teenager earned a place in Australia's 2018 World Cup team

Arzani became the youngest Australian player ever to play in a World Cup squad and the youngest player overall at the 2018 World Cup.

His stint in Glasgow, however, got off to a disastrous start when he tore his ACL on his debut against Dundee.

The injury ruled him out for the 2019 Asian Cup campaign in Australia and Arzani was eventually loaned out to FC Utrecht in the Netherlands at the start of the 2020 season.

His stay in the Netherlands and a subsequent stint in Belgium were equally disappointing, however, as the Australian made just 27 league appearances and one goal in the past two seasons together after leaving Celtic.

