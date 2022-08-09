Daniel Andrews ‘to offer the family of Olivia Newton-John a state funeral’

Olivia Newton-John’s family is offered a state funeral in recognition of the iconic Australian actress’s achievements and dedication to cancer research.

Newton-John, who rose to international fame for her role as Sandy in the 1978 film Grease, died Monday morning at her Southern California home at age 73 after a long battle with breast cancer.

Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews said on Tuesday he will contact the star’s family this week to propose the memorial.

Olivia Newton-John (pictured) is ‘commemorated at state funeral’ as her grieving family prepares for an emotional goodbye

“As for celebrating her life, her music and film and all the other great contributions she’s made, of course we want to talk to the family and be as respectful as possible,” he told media.

Olivia lends her name to the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Center, which is located in Heidelberg, Melbourne.

“She took her cancer journey and used it to save lives and change lives, and that’s just a very impressive thing,” Andrews added.

“The research that is done there (at the cancer and wellness center), the treatment, the care, the love and support that is central there, is a lasting legacy for the person she was.”

The Grease star passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends after a brave and extraordinarily public decades-long battle with cancer.

Olivia’s husband John Easterling announced her death on her Facebook page.

Dame Olivia Newton-John, 73, passed away peacefully this morning at her Southern California ranch surrounded by family and friends.

“We ask everyone to respect the privacy of the family during this very difficult time.

Olivia has been a symbol of triumph and hope for sharing her journey with breast cancer for over 30 years.

“Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience in plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, which is dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer,” he said.

He also said that Olivia and her family have requested donations to her charity, the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, in her memory in lieu of flowers.

The foundation funds research into plant medicine and holistic treatments for cancer.

Olivia, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2017 and twice in 1992 and 2013, spent years lobbying the Australian government to approve the use of medicinal cannabis for cancer patients.

Olivia, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2017 and twice in 1992 and 2013, spent years lobbying the Australian government to approve the use of medicinal cannabis for cancer patients.

Easterling grew medicinal cannabis for Olivia on their ranch in the US to “help with her symptoms.”

Olivia previously said it is a ‘healing plant’ and added: ‘Medical cannabis is something that should be available to anyone going through a chronic illness or pain’.

“It really is a magical miracle plant.”

Olivia leaves behind her 36-year-old daughter, Chloe Lattanzi.

The actress famously defeated breast cancer twice, but was diagnosed again in 2017.

She has spent the past few years at home campaigning for animal rights and raising money online for her charity.