Daniel Andrews in grovelling apology over ambulance delays

A report from the state’s emergency management inspector general was released Saturday and found that 33 people died as a result of adverse events related to ambulance call delays and other problems.

It prompted two senior ministers to apologize publicly on behalf of the Victorian government, but Mr Andrews went a step further on Tuesday in his first public appearance in three days.

“I offer my deepest condolences and condolences and my personal apologies… to everyone affected by this virus and especially to those who have lost a loved one,” he told reporters in Frankston.

“You can imagine the pain and great burden these families carry every day and we offer our condolences and apologies with a sense of commitment.

“Not just to those individuals, but a commitment to every Victorian to make the change, to make the improvements, the investments. That’s what we’re doing now.’

The report found that the Victorian government was aware of the Emergency Service Telecommunications Authority (ESTA)’s precarious financial position as early as 2015 and that the ad hoc nature of the annual supplemental funding was limiting its ability to meet demand.

“It also limits ESTA’s ability to plan beyond 12 months or implement longer-term investments to improve service during business-as-usual and peak events,” it said.

But Mr Andrews said the pandemic was no ordinary wave and the triple-zero system would be overwhelmed no matter how much money was spent on it.

“Nothing in that model would prevent the system from being overrun by the thousands of extra calls for day after day,” he said.

“A lot of things have been overwhelmed in recent years and it’s incredibly challenging and tragic.

“And so we not only send our best wishes and our heartfelt condolences and sympathy to those families, but we apologize for a system that didn’t meet your needs.”

The ESTA benchmark is that 90 percent of ambulance calls are answered within five seconds.

But the numbers rose to unacceptable levels after Victoria lifted lockdowns in October 2021 and hit record lows during the first Omicron wave in January.

The Andrews administration pledged in May to recruit and train nearly 400 additional call-takers, but Inspector General Tony Pearce described the pledge as a short-term solution.

“If you don’t finish the work on that model in four years, you’ll be back where you are now,” he told The Age.

Mr Andrews said he understood Mr Pearce’s frustration but noted that the Victorian government only allocates agency funding four years in advance.

“He wants to see what happens in the fifth, sixth and tenth years. I give him and all Victorians a commitment that we will get through this.’