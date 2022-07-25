Daniel Andrews has reason to smile with Victoria No.1 in CommSec State of the States

Daniel Andrews has reason to smile ahead of November’s election with a new report showing Victoria has Australia’s best-performing economy for the first time in two years.

The state of the Labor Prime Minister now stands at No. 1 on the CommSec State of the States ranking for the first time since April 2020, against the start of the pandemic.

Victoria, with a record-low unemployment rate of 3.2 percent in June, has ended Tasmania’s two-year stint as the state with the best-performing economy in Australia.

CommSec’s July report noted that Victoria’s retail spending and labor market was the best in Australia, after Melbourne became the world’s most closed-off city in October last year with residents spending 263 days in forced isolation.

The political omens bode well for the Andrews administration, as Victoria also tops the CommSec State of the States quarterly report in October 2018, a month before its Labor team was reelected in a landslide and took 55 of the 88 seats in the Legislative Assembly. won.

The ALP’s number of seats was more than double the Liberal-National coalition’s 27 pull.

Labor even won the wealthy Melbourne capital Hawthorn to the east from former Liberal Prime Minister Ted Baillieu for the first time since 1952.

As in November 2018, Mr Andrews will face Liberal leader Matthew Guy, who returned as opposition leader last September.

Labor is aiming for a third straight term in the November 26 election, with Andrews hoping to match the political election records of his ALP predecessors John Cain in 1988 and Steve Bracks in 2006.

If the polls are right, Andrews will easily achieve that with a Roy Morgan poll in late June and early July showing Labor an impressive 59.5 to 40.5% ahead of the coalition.

The SMS survey of 1,710 Victorians showed a 2.2 percent shift to Labor, despite the state government imposing stricter conditions on Victorians since the war.

Even before the election, Mr Andrews will surpass Mr Bracks’ time as Prime Minister and in a third election win he would overtake the late Cain as Victoria’s longest serving Labor Prime Minister ever.

CommSec economists Craig James and Ryan Felsman noted that Victoria had recovered after the end of lockdowns across Australia.

“Governments are now trying to ‘live with Covid’, supporting consumers and businesses against the cost of living pressures, while scaling back stimulus measures,” they said.

The Australian Capital Territory came in second thanks to strong corporate investment, pushing Tasmania to third as the property market is now slowing.

Queensland was fourth, with strong population growth.

Cut off from the rest of the country last year, Western Australia ranked fifth with strong economic growth.

South Australia was sixth and did well with strong construction, but lost points due to relatively slower economic growth.

New South Wales came in seventh, finishing last among the states, with the Northern Territory in eighth.

NSW, Australia’s most populous state, had a record-low unemployment rate of 3.3 percent last month, a dramatic drop from 4 percent in May, but CommSec had written off this for business investment.

In January and April 2019, NSW tied for first place with Victoria.

In March of that year, former Liberal Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian won the Coalition for a third consecutive term while campaigning on the theme of ‘NSW can have it all’ for a strong economy.

Her successor Dominic Perrottet will face voters in March.