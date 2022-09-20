Daniel Andrews digs in on public transport mask rules

<!–

Daniel Andrews said he had made no announcement about mask mandates on public transport – after NSW and SA announced they would be scrapping them

Commuters in Victoria will still be forced to wear masks on public transport – with Prime Minister Daniel Andrews saying no decision has been made to get rid of them.

Mr Andrews government is reviewing the future of the mask requirement in the wake of NSW and South Australia scrapping the rules.

But the state prime minister told reporters on Tuesday that no decision has yet been made on lifting the mandatory requirement.

‘The national cabinet has only recently made changes to the mandatory (insulation) periods’, he says.

“We’re all looking at these rules, but I don’t have any announcements about masks today — but don’t worry, we’re investigating those matters and all of the COVID rules.”

Victoria, Queensland and the Australian Capital Territory are the only remaining jurisdictions where face masks must be worn on public transport.

The Prime Minister’s comments come as more than 100 fines have been issued on Victoria’s public transport system for non-compliance since early September.

In addition, authorized officials spoke to more than 181,268 passengers during the same period as part of a crackdown to stop the spread of COVID-19.

According to Victoria’s pandemic orders, passengers on public transport must wear an appropriate face mask that covers their nose and mouth when traveling on all modes of public transport unless they have a valid exemption.

The fine for not wearing or not wearing an appropriate mask on public transportation is $100 for an adult.

National cabinet agreed to scrap mask mandates for domestic flights from September 9 amid declining COVID-19 cases.

The Victorian government also lifted its work-from-home recommendation at the end of winter.