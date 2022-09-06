Danica Taylor stuns in a yellow bikini during spa day…after she and Jamie Allen split

<!–

She recently split from her love island Jamie Allen, 27, with MailOnline exclusively revealing last week that the couple had become the first of this year’s cast to split.

But Danica Taylor looked more confident than ever as she enjoyed a luxury spa day at Moddershall Oaks Country Spa Retreat in Staffordshire on Monday.

The reality star, 21, showed off her incredible physique in a tiny canary yellow thong bikini in a snap that she posted to her Instagram account.

Toned down: Danica Taylor stunned in a tiny canary yellow bikini as she enjoyed a luxurious spa day at Moddershall Oaks Country Spa Retreat in Staffordshire on Monday

Danica showed off her dancer body and posed up a storm as she enjoyed a dip in the pool.

Her dark brown locks were styled in loose waves parted in the middle and she opted for a full face full of glamorous makeup with a glossy lip.

The Love Island star worked her magic in front of the camera and later let her hair down as she sipped a cocktail on the patio while still wearing the skimpy ensemble.

An additional shot on her Stories saw the star go makeup-free as she donned a dressing gown, captioned, “Tomorrow like this please.”

Cheers: The Love Island star worked her magic in front of the camera and later let her hair down while sipping a cocktail on the patio

It comes a week after MailOnline revealed she broke up with Jamie, with whom she left the Love Island villa just a month ago.

The pair confirmed they broke up days after Danica was pictured kissing TOWIE’s Roman Hackett.

A source explains: ‘Danica and Jamie have gone their separate ways.

They had yet to make their relationship official, but have decided that they weren’t really romantically involved.

Jamie has just signed for a new football team and Danica has been chasing endless opportunities after leaving the Love Island villa and they unfortunately drifted apart.

Fresh Face: An additional shot on her Stories saw the star go makeup-free as she donned a dressing gown, captioned: ‘Mornings like this please’

Everywhere: Danica recently split from her love island Jamie Allen, 27, and MailOnline exclusively revealed last week that the couple had become the first of this year’s cast

“They are still good friends and will continue to support each other in everything they do.”

Danica was seen kissing Roman, who is starring in the current series TOWIE, after he dropped her off at a train station.

MailOnline has reached out to representatives of Danica and Jamie for comment.

A source close to Danica told MailOnline that Danica and Roman are “just friends” and there is nothing romantic between them.

The former couple has not yet publicly commented on their separation, but has not posted anything about each other on Instagram since early August.