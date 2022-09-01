Danica Taylor stuns in a white corset as she heads on a night out… after she and Jamie Allen split

<!–

She recently broke up with her Love Island beau Jamie Allen, 27, with MailOnline exclusively revealing earlier this week that the pair had gone on to become the first of this year’s cast manners.

But Danica Taylor certainly made an impression when she posed in a white corset and miniskirt as she headed out for a night out.

The reality star, 21, showed off her stunning figure in the ensemble – sporting the corset, which is on sale for £28 on PrettyLittleThing, featuring a panel design and a dropped hem.

Stunning: Danica Taylor, 21, turned heads on Wednesday in a white miniskirt and corset ensemble as she headed out for a night out

She paired the look with blue stiletto heels, with a gold chain ankle strap, and enhanced the glamor with earrings.

Danica’s dark brown locks were sleekly styled away from her face in a high bun, opting for a full palette of makeup.

As she worked her magic in front of the camera, the Love Island star leaned against a patterned blue wall as she raised one arm in the air.

End of the road: The pair broke up after Danica was pictured on Saturday kissing TOWIE’s Roman Hackett, 20, despite being devoted to footballer Jamie

It comes just a day after MailOnlie revealed she broke up with Jamie, who she left the Love Island villa a month ago.

The pair called it quits after Danica was pictured kissing TOWIE’s Roman Hackett on Saturday night.

A source explains: ‘Danica and Jamie have gone their separate ways.

They had yet to make their relationship official, but have decided that they weren’t really romantically involved.

Jamie has just signed for a new football team and Danica has been chasing endless opportunities after leaving the Love Island villa and they unfortunately drifted apart.

Nice try: A source close to Danica added to MailOnline that Danica and Roman (pictured) are “just friends” and there is nothing romantic between them

“They are still good friends and will continue to support each other in everything they do.”

Danica was seen kissing Roman, who is starring in the current series TOWIE, on Saturday morning after he dropped her off at a train station.

MailOnline has reached out to representatives of Danica and Jamie for comment.

A source close to Danica told MailOnline that Danica and Roman are “just friends” and there is nothing romantic between them.

The former couple has not yet publicly commented on their separation, but has not posted anything about each other on Instagram since early August.