Dani Laidley smoked ice for eight days as she went ‘completely insane’ and tried to take her life

Danielle Laidley didn’t touch an illegal drug outside of “a pot at school” until she was 48, but just two years ago she was in such a frigid nosedive that she came very close to suicide.

Today, the transgender woman once known as Dean Laidley, AFL player and coach, lives a happy, clean, and contented life — but in 2020, it all came crashing down when she hit rock bottom.

Laidley at a 1996 North Melbourne premiership reunion prior to the AFL Round 21 match between the North Melbourne Kangaroos and Sydney Swans at Marvel Stadium

Laidley had smoked crystal methamphetamine, better known as ice, for eight days. On the ninth, she planned to put an end to it.

“I was at such a low point in my life,” she told the Herald Sun.

‘I had smoked ice for about eight or nine days, I hadn’t slept. I’ve been planning it for a while, a few months. I thought I was first in line.

“So I overdosed on GBH, which knocks you out if you have too much… It was the thumping and gasping, and my roommate kind of came through the door, grabbed me and… .yeah, i’m still here.’

It wasn’t the first time a confused, lonely, and self-confessed “mentally deranged” Laidley had tried to put an end to it.

“The other time I overdosed on sleeping tablets. That was just after I finished in the AFL — 2016 I think,” she said.

“The first time was just a case of depression, you know. I did it without thinking.

‘I was very lucky with the second. I’d always thought about it a lot, all my life, really, every now and then when I got in a bad place, but I could put my head in football and everything would be fine.

“I have to say, I was always scared of the… I don’t know… the 10 or 15 minutes before I had everything set up and I was always scared to start the act.

‘Last night, I must say, I was mentally disturbed.

“I was calling people, went off, and yes, I did. I was totally crazy and I look back now and that person wasn’t me.

“I didn’t want to leave the world, but I thought I was in this position, that there was no way out.”

Laidley talks about her past and her new gift to share her story with AFL fans

Laidley admits addiction has never been her friend.

While the illegal drugs arrived late to the party, 151 games on the West Coast and North Melbourne as a player and 149 top coach with the Kangaroos had masked the seriousness of an addiction.

When people say that players or coaches are addicted to the game, it’s usually a throwaway compliment.

Former North Melbourne player Laidley is named Kangaroos coach in 2002 for transition

For Laidley, an obsession with the sport masked a deep-seated problem with addiction.

She became addicted to her work with football, but when her career in sports ended, she felt lost.

“Suddenly there was a void of not being attached to a tribe. You’re alone, which was the first time in my life that happened to me. I was 48 at the time,” she recalls.

Laidley is pictured after being released from prison following her 2020 arrest

Even when Dean started switching to Danielle, she admits that she would intentionally take higher doses of hormones. Everything became an addiction.

When Laidley struggled with her gender identity, the cruel addiction to ice cream took over.

Reality set in on the fateful night of her arrest when her mugshot photos leaked to the media and she was searched at a St Kilda police station.

Laidley, pictured with her partner Donna, leads a clean and happy existence in 2022

Now Laidley has successfully completed rehab, stopped using drugs completely, reconnected with family, accepted her identity in public and found happiness with her partner Donna.

It has paved the way to a new addiction to living and loving her real self.

‘Life is great. I remember telling someone that life will be worth living now. I’m going to get satisfaction from being myself, and I get that every day now,” she said.