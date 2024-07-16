Dani Dyer shares upbeat post after breaking down in tears over England’s Euro 2024 final defeat, where she supported boyfriend Jarrod Bowen

Dani Dyer shared an upbeat post on Tuesday after breaking down in tears following England’s defeat in the Euro 2024 final on Sunday night.

The 27-year-old Love Island star jetted off to Berlin, Germany to support her footballer boyfriend Jarrod Bowen.

But that was not to be for the Three Lions, who lost 2-1 to a powerful Spanish side after a gruelling 90 minutes.

After the loss, Dani was comforted by her actor father Danny, who put his arm around her when she began to cry as they left the stadium.

But Dani appeared to be in a better mood on Wednesday as she shared an Instagram Story to say she was packing for a trip, before posing in a black minidress in her grid.

The Love Island star, 27, travelled to Berlin, Germany, to support her footballer boyfriend Jarrod Bowen, but was left in tears after the 2-1 defeat.

She looked great in the thigh-high bodycon dress, which she wore with nude Dior sandals and a Prada bag.

Dani wore her hair in loose waves over her shoulders and opted for a typically bronzed makeup look.

Dani couldn’t contain his disappointment after seeing England defeated by Spain in the Euro 2024 final on Sunday at the Olympiastadion stadium.

She was seen in the stands with her father Danny and sister Sunnie, 17, to support her boyfriend and England player Jarrod.

The mother of three could be seen with tears in her eyes as she left the stands, while her father Danny put his arm around her to comfort her.

Dani and Jarrod, 27, have been dating since 2021 and share one-year-old twin daughters, Summer and Star, while Dani also has a three-year-old son, Santiago, with ex-boyfriend Sammy Kimmence.

She showed her support for her right-wing boyfriend by wearing an England shirt emblazoned with his name and number.

The reality star looked every bit the chic WAG as she also sported a white puffy skirt with a cream clutch and her hair was styled in flawless curls.

But she was left as devastated as the rest of the country when England failed to win a Euro trophy for a second successive time, while Sunnie was also seen wiping her eyes.

Millions of fans packed bars and pubs hoping to finally see England claim their first win since the 1966 World Cup.

Big substitute Cole Palmer had restored the nation’s confidence after scoring a brilliant 73rd-minute equaliser after trailing early in the second half.

Bars and pubs were filled with celebrations, with beers thrown into the air as fans sang “It’s coming home”.

But the hopes and expectations of a nation were dashed after Spain’s Mikel Oyarzabal scored the winner past Jordan Pickford in the 86th minute.

Dejected fans were left in disbelief with their heads in their hands after Gareth Southgate’s men… It was painfully close to taking the match into overtime.

But the Three Lions failed to make history as they lost 2-1 to Spain, leaving Dani and Sunnie in tears.

Dani and Jarrod, 27 (pictured last month), have been dating since 2021 and share one-year-old twin daughters, Summer and Star, while Dani also has a three-year-old son, Santiago, with her ex.

In Berlin, Prince William and Prince George looked visibly stunned as they watched the match from the stadium, while King Charles urged the squad to “keep their heads up”.

The defeat echoed England’s bitter loss at Euro 2020, when the team again finished runners-up to Italy.

But in an emotional message, the Prince of Wales told the team: “We are all so proud of you” after the heartbreaking loss.

Prince William, the FA president who later presented the Three Lions with runners-up medals, said: “It just wasn’t meant to be.”