Dani Dyer shares a flurry of photos with Danny as the dad and daughter duo finish filming

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

They’ve been busy with their secret travel series.

And Dani Dyer, 26, shared a bevy of photos with Danny, 45, as the father and daughter duo wrapped up filming in Italy on Thursday.

On Instagram, the couple posed for a photo next to a helicopter before throwing their arms in the air for a luxurious boat ride.

Traveling: Dani Dyer, 26, shared a torrent of photos with Danny as the father-daughter duo filmed in Italy on Thursday

Former Love Island contestant Dani, looked effortlessly chic in a tiered white sundress and brown sandals.

Danny opted for a casual gray T-shirt with navy pants and brown loafers for their last day of filming.

Alongside the photos, Dani wrote: ‘Last week episode 4. THAT’S A WRAP. Had the best time with you @officialdannydyer.’

Fun trip: On Instagram, the couple posed for a photo next to a helicopter before throwing their arms in the air for a luxurious boat ride

Getaway: The duo had the time of their lives in the carousel of photos from their time abroad

“You can safely say I couldn’t have done this without you. Living out of a suitcase for a month is certainly not something we are both used to’, she continues.

“We’ve had the most crazy/hard but funny times and definitely made great memories together.

‘Thank you so much to everyone who worked on our show, you are all so amazing and we couldn’t have done this job without you! You work so hard behind the scenes and you are so grateful for that.’

Adorable: Dani’s son Santiago, 18 months, who she shares with imprisoned ex-boyfriend Sammy Kimmence, also attended their Italian work trip

Relaxed: The toddler sat back enjoying some chips in the sun

The TV personality concluded: “I can’t wait for you all to watch our show next year. Now it’s time to take me and my little Santiago home and back to our reality.’

Dani’s 18-month-old son Santiago, who she shares with imprisoned ex-boyfriend Sammy Kimmence, was also present on their Italian work trip.

The father-daughter duo has been on the road together to film a secret project, in various locations in Italy.

It’s complete! Alongside the photos, Dani wrote: ‘Last week episode 4. THAT’S A WRAP. Had the best time with you @officialdannydyer’

Danny is hot property after leaving his role as Mick Carter in EastEnders and in addition to working with Dani, he has also reportedly caught the eye of Hollyoaks.

Scriptwriters are said to put together a “juicy” role for the actor, in the hopes that he will sign a contract to appear on the soap.

Danny, who previously starred in Hollyoaks Later, announced that he will be leaving EastEnders after nine years later this year.

Busy: The father-daughter duo have gone together to film a secret project, in various locations in Italy

Career: Danny is hot property after leaving his role as Mick Carter in EastEnders and in addition to working with Dani, he has also reportedly caught the eye of Hollyoaks

The Hollyoaks bosses are now reportedly hopeful that they can entice Danny with a part to join the Chester drama.

An insider told The Sun: “The screenwriters think he would be a brilliant addition to the cast. They put their heads together to write a juicy piece to seduce him.

“They would like to create a special role for him that exudes all his charms – and also let him keep his own accent.”