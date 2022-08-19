Dani Dyer premieres new tattoo of son Santiago’s birth date as part of photos from Italy

Dani Dyer unveiled a new tattoo showing her son Santiago’s birth date in Roman numerals on Instagram on Thursday amid a gallery of snaps from her trip to Italy.

The Love Island winner, 26, shared the snap of her new ink alongside adorable shots of her son Santiago, 16 months, and soap star dad Danny Dyer, 45, in the Mediterranean.

The tattoo is lightly written numbers of ‘23.1.21’ which refer to the birth of her son with ex Sammy Kimmence.

Inked: Dani Dyer, 26, shared a photo of her new tattoo celebrating the birthday of her first son Santiago in January 2021 on Instagram on Thursday

Casual in blue: Dani stunned fans on her Instagram with a bathroom selfie in a stylish yet blue tracksuit exposing her tight midriff

The photo trove was captioned on Dani’s Instagram with: ‘Episode 3 [tick emoji]’.

Despite the allusions to a work project, the Dyers saw it alive in Italy.

The set had several pictures of the tasty Italian food they were enjoying – including one of Santiago sitting in a plate of pasta.

Here comes the plane: Dani’s firstborn Santiago, one, was beautifully pictured in a tomato pasta dish while in Italy

Family time: Dani shared a heartwarming photo of her and her namesake dad Danny in matching red t-shirts as she took in the Italian night

Travel Ready: She also posed while touring ruins wearing a striking bright yellow top and frayed jeans in a stylish yet practical look for her travels

Majestic: The photos from Dani’s travels include one of an ornate Italian church

Dani reportedly left Santiago’s father when he was sentenced to three and a half years in prison for defrauding older men of £34,000 in 2021.

She is now dating West Ham and English ace Jarrod Bowen – much to the delight of her Hammers’ supportive family.

Dani stunned in another photo wearing a light blue tracksuit exposing her muscular midriff.

Piazza: The Dyers visited many Italian landmarks while filming their secret project

Cheers: Dani found time to toast with a fruity cocktail, despite her film commitments to the project

She also struck a pose visiting ruins wearing a striking bright yellow top and frayed denim shorts in a stylish yet practical look for her travels.

Finally, she shared a heartwarming photo of her and her namesake father Danny in matching red t-shirts as she takes in the Italian night.

The pair teased their latest project after Danny left BBC’s EastEnders after nine years starring as Mick Carter on the soap.

Ah! Dani and her dad Danny showed up in high spirits when they shared photos from their trip on Instagram last week

Taking Guidance: In another moment, Dani was able to read a script next to a cameraman while a member of the production team led her through it

The Dyers posted to Instagram last week and appeared in good spirits as they shared photos from their trip to Instagram.

The pair shared a smiley selfie amid claims Hollyoaks would like Danny to join the Channel 4 soap.

Dani looked effortlessly chic in a white camisole, while adding oversized aviator sunglasses with her blonde locks tied in a ponytail.

A family affair: she also put her son Santiago in his stroller

Danny, 45, looked cool in a blue T-shirt paired with a few shades of orange, while sporting some stubble on his face.

Dani revealed that they were filming episode two of their new show at the time.

In another photo, Dani was able to read a script next to a cameraman while a member of the production team guided her through it.

She also shared a photo of Danny hiding in a creamy pasta dish, as well as her little boy Santiago in his stroller.

The father-daughter duo is filming a secret project together.

Danny is hot property after leaving his role as Mick Carter in EastEnders and in addition to working with Dani, he has also reportedly caught the eye of Hollyoaks.

Scriptwriters are said to put together a “juicy” role for the actor, in the hopes that he will sign a contract to appear on the soap.

Danny, who previously starred in Hollyoaks Later, announced that he will be leaving EastEnders after nine years later this year.