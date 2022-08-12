Dani Dyer poses for smiley selfie with daddy Danny

<!–

They are currently filming in Italy for a new TV project.

And Dani Dyer and her dad Danny appeared elated as they shared photos of their trip on Instagram on Friday.

The Love Island winner, 26, shared a smiley selfie with her father amid claims Hollyoaks would like to see him take part in the Channel 4 soap.

Ah! Dani Dyer and her dad Danny appeared elated as they shared photos from their trip on Instagram on Friday

Dani looked effortlessly chic in a white camisole, adding oversized aviator sunglasses with her blonde locks tied in a ponytail.

Danny, 45, looked cool in a blue T-shirt paired with a few shades of orange, while sporting some stubble on his face.

Dani revealed that they were currently filming episode two of their new show.

Taking Guidance: In another moment, Dani was able to read a script next to a cameraman while a member of the production team led her through it

In another photo, Dani was able to read a script next to a cameraman while a member of the production team guided her through it.

She also shared a photo of Danny feasting on a creamy pasta dish, as well as her little boy Santiago in his stroller.

The father-daughter duo are filming a secret project together, which they have yet to reveal, in a sun-drenched location.

yum! She also shared a photo of Danny enjoying a creamy pasta dish

A family affair: she also put her son Santiago in his stroller

Danny is hot property after leaving his role as Mick Carter in EastEnders and in addition to working with Dani, he has also reportedly caught the eye of Hollyoaks.

Scriptwriters are said to put together a “juicy” role for the actor, in hopes that he will sign a contract to appear on the soap.

Danny, who previously starred in Hollyoaks Later, announced that he will be leaving EastEnders after nine years later this year.

Glam: The father-daughter duo are filming a secret project they’ve yet to reveal, in a sun-drenched location

Hollyoaks bosses are now reportedly hopeful that they can entice Danny with a part to join the Chester drama.

An insider told The Sun: “The screenwriters think he would be a brilliant addition to the cast. They put their heads together to write a juicy piece to seduce him.

“They would like to create a special role for him that exudes all his charms, while also allowing him to keep his own accent.”