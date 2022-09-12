Dani Dyer enjoys a rainy walk in Essex with her footballer beau Jarrod Bowen and her son Santiago

<!–

Dani Dyer was forced to keep her coat over her head to shelter from the rain as she enjoyed a day out in Essex with her boyfriend and son on Sunday.

The Love Island star, 25, was caught in the downpour at Audley End Miniature Railway with her Premier League footballer beau Jarrod Bowen, 25, and her son Santiago, 19 months.

The couple, who have been together for a year, spent a spontaneous day out together after their West Ham match was canceled following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Dani cut a casual figure in blue cargo jeans, which she paired with a white T-shirt and trainers.

She kept her long blond locks, which she shaped into loose waves, dry by holding her blue quilted jacket over her head.

The reality star pushed Santiago’s pram as it was carried to their car by the Premier League athlete after their day out.

The toddler held up his blue quilted hood and was dressed in light shorts and white trainers.

Jarrod wore ripped dark blue jeans with a white T-shirt and trainers while staying dry under a thin black jacket.

Dani found love with Jarrod last year, and the couple went public with their relationship in December.

The reality star is mother to son Santiago with ex-boyfriend Sammy Kimmence, who was jailed last year for defrauding two men for thousands of pounds.

Dani unveiled a new tattoo on Instagram last month that features her son’s date of birth in Roman numerals.

The tattoo is lightly written numerals of ‘23.1.21’ which refer to the birth of her son with prisoner ex Sammy.

Dani left Santiago’s father when he was sentenced to three and a half years in prison for defrauding older men of £34,000 in 2021.

She spoke about the struggles she endured after Santiago’s birth with BBC’s Tiny Happy People in April, explaining that she has relied on the support of her EastEnders star father Danny Dyer, 45, and mother Joanne Mas, 45, since she had a baby. became a single mother.

Dani said, “The way they’ve been there for me is really such a dream. There have been some long nights, when Santi hasn’t been well, which I really struggled with and just needed a chat or a night’s sleep.

“And they’ve been there for me. Knowing that I have them, I am blessed with that.”