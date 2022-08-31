Dani Dyer cuts a casual figure in gym gear to head to the shops

<!–

She is working with her actor father Danny on a secret travel series in Italy.

And Dani Dyer cut a casual figure in gym clothes to hit the shops in Essex on Wednesday after returning to the UK from her trip.

The former Love Island winner, 26, showed off her toned figure in a sleek pink Nike vest that she paired with lilac leggings.

Dani completed her look with comfy white trainers and a full-body Louis Vuitton bag as an accessory.

The reality star wore her honey locks swept back into a simple low fringe and opted to take makeup off for the low-key outing.

She frames her face in huge dark sunglasses and grabbed her phone as she walked through the parking lot with her things.

It comes after last week Dani shared a deluge of photos with Danny, 45, as the father and daughter duo wrapped up filming in Italy.

On Instagram, the couple posed for a photo next to a helicopter before throwing their arms in the air for a luxurious boat ride.

Dani, looked effortlessly chic in a tiered white sundress and brown sandals.

Danny opted for a casual gray T-shirt with navy pants and brown loafers for their last day of filming.

Alongside the photos, Dani wrote: ‘Last week episode 4. THAT’S A WRAP. Had the best time with you @officialdannydyer.’

“You can safely say I couldn’t have done this without you. Living out of a suitcase for a month is certainly not something we are both used to’, she continues.

“We’ve had the most crazy/hard but funny times and definitely made great memories together.

‘Thank you so much to everyone who worked on our show, you are all so amazing and we couldn’t have done this job without you! You work so hard behind the scenes and you are so grateful for that.’

The TV personality concluded: “I can’t wait for you all to watch our show next year. Now it’s time to take me and my little Santiago home and back to our reality.’

Dani’s 18-month-old son Santiago, who she shares with imprisoned ex-boyfriend Sammy Kimmence, was also present on their Italian work trip.

The father-daughter duo has been on the road together to film a secret project, in various locations in Italy.

Danny is hot property after leaving his role as Mick Carter in EastEnders and in addition to working with Dani, he has also reportedly caught the eye of Hollyoaks.

Scriptwriters are said to put together a “juicy” role for the actor, in the hopes that he will sign a contract to appear on the soap.

Danny, who previously starred in Hollyoaks Later, announced that he will be leaving EastEnders after nine years later this year.

The Hollyoaks bosses are now reportedly hopeful that they can entice Danny with a part to join the Chester drama.

An insider told The Sun: “The screenwriters think he would be a brilliant addition to the cast. They put their heads together to write a juicy piece to seduce him. They would like to create a special role for him that appeals to all his charms – and also let him keep his own accent.’