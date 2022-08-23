Dani Behr’s LA life: 90s TV star and lads’ mags favourite, 52, works in real estate

’90s TV star Dani Behr shocked ITV viewers with an appearance on ITV’s Lorraine on Tuesday morning.

The lads’ mags favourite wowed with her glam appearance as she filled viewers in on the latest Hollywood gossip, broadcasting live from Los Angeles, where she now lives.

Dani has been living in Tinseltown for the past 20 years, raising her two children Coco, 17, and Zane, 15, in the city and swapping her TV career for a real estate license, selling million dollar listings to the rich and famous.

New life: ’90s TV star Dani Behr shocked ITV viewers with an appearance on ITV’s Lorraine on Tuesday morning, where she spoke about her glam new life in Los Angeles with her hunky beau and two children

The star’s Instagram account features glossy snaps of the Bel-Air living blonde, 52, enjoying glam nights out in LA with her hunky beau, spending weekends at the beach or enjoying a wild time in Las Vegas.

Dani relocated to LA in the noughties, at first spending time jetting back and forth between the UK and US while she juggled TV work in both countries.

After stints living in Costa Rica and Australia, it was after her 2014 divorce from husband Carl Harwin, that she decided to settle in LA permanently with her two young children to allow her and her ex to co-parent from the same city.

Life in the sunshine: Dani has been living in Tinseltown for the past 20 years, raising her two children Coco, 17, and Zane, 15, in the city and swapping her TV career for a real estate license

Worlds apart: The lads’ mags favourite wowed with her glam appearance as she filled viewers in on the latest Hollywood gossip, broadcasting live from LA, where she now lives (pictured in 1997, right)

And Dani explained that debt from her divorce and her TV work drying up led her to forge a new career in real estate.

The star had experience in the industry, with her dad working in real estate and her mum as an interior designer.

On her glossy website advertising her work, Dani states that her ‘love for the business dates to when she was just 11yrs old, assisting her Father before and after school at his successful London R.E Brokerage’.

The star actually bought her first property at just 16 and continued her investments throughout her ’90s TV years.

Glam date nights: The star’s Instagram account features glossy snaps of the Bel-Air living blonde, 52, enjoying glam nights out in LA with her hunky beau, and spending weekends at the beach or enjoying a wild time in Las Vegas

Love: While her marriage to restaurateur Carl Harwin ended in divorce in 2014, Dani is now happily loved up with a new beau, documenting their love of travel on her Instagram account including private jet trips to Vegas

Wild weekends: Dani has also shared snaps from a whale watching trip at a California beach

Speaking on White Wine Question Time in 2020, she told Kate Thornton that she made the switch full time to real estate when her on screen work dried up around the time of her divorce.

‘TV here [in America] had completely changed. There wasn’t really a TV market for me anymore,’ she revealed.

‘They don’t have careers as presenters out here, like back home. You’re either a news journalist or a sportscaster or a late night comedian, those were the hosts of all the shows here and I didn’t fit into any of those categories.

She continued: ‘What else do I know how to do? I didn’t go to college. So, I was like, “I know real estate” so I thought, “OK, I’ll just get my license” so I studied. You have to study and do all these exams and get your license.

Girls’ trip: The blonde lives in the upmarket neighbourhood of Bel Air with her two children, sharing snaps of her nights out and shopping trips with daughter Coco

New love: Dani’s unnamed love interest has featured on her Instagram for the last two years

Dani admitted though that it’s an equally tough business to TV, pointing out: ‘I’ve jumped out the frying pan and into the fire – I went into another commission-only business.’

‘Some years you do OK and others you’re like, “What am I going to do?” – especially if the market dies here.’

She continued: ‘If you do big here, you do big because the commissions are higher. Last year, I showed eight different buyers properties for nine months and they all decided not to buy in the end, so I worked for free essentially for nine months.

‘Then you can just work with one person, show them one day and they go, ‘Let’s buy it’ and that’s just one day’s work. It’s brutal, so that’s why there’s only like a handful of people that really survive in it.’

Dani has proved to be a huge success in her second career with her past sales listed on her website including a $7,900,000 five bed home in LA.

New career: Dani explained that debt from her divorce and her TV work drying up led her to forge a new career in real estate

Alongside real estate Dani runs her own TV production company with a friend, where she’s revealed she has several real estate shows in development.

She’s also a regular face on reality realtor show Million Dollar Listing LA and spent a two years presenting her own podcast The Behr Essentials about life in LA, dipping her toe back into the media world.

While her marriage to restaurateur Carl Harwin ended in divorce, Dani, who famously dated Ryan Giggs from 1994 to 1995, is now happily loved up with a new beau.

The unnamed love interest has featured on her Instagram for the last two years, with Dani documenting their love of travel on her Instagram account.

Media: Alongside real estate Dani runs her own TV production company with a friend, where she’s revealed she has several real estate shows in development

Her loves: Dani posts pictures of her children, Zane, 15, and Coco, 17, who were born and raised in LA, on social media

The snaps show Dani and her beau flying via private jet to Las Vegas and New York, enjoying ski trips to Aspen and whale watching at the beach.

Dani now lives in the celebrity-favourite suburb of Bel Air with her teenage kids, where the likes of Kim Kardashian also own homes.

The beauty was excited to be back on UK screens for her Lorraine stint on Tuesday, sharing a behind the scenes photo on her Instagram account as she declared she was ‘back in the saddle!!’

‘Thku @itv @lorraine for bringing me back into the studio . Super fun getting back into that oh so familiar chair. #host #hosting #presenting #studiotime #lorraine #itv #uktv.’

Dani spoke to Christine Lampard, 43, who is filling in for Lorraine, 62, live from Los Angeles where she now lives, to give the latest Hollywood gossip.

‘I would never have recognised her’: 90s TV star and lads’ mags favourite Dani stunned viewers as she showed off her Hollywood makeover on Lorraine

She’s back! The beauty was excited to be back on UK screens for her Lorraine stint on Tuesday, sharing a behind the scenes photo on her Instagram account as she declared she was ‘back in the saddle!!”

She filled viewers in on the recent Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wedding, Harry Styles’ Rolling Stone cover and spoke about LA mansions that are currently for sale.

Viewers tweeted to say that they couldn’t believe how unrecognisable she looked.

They wrote: ‘That’s The Big Breakfast’s Dani Behr?! I would never have recognised her other than her voice. #lorraine.’

‘That’s Dani Behr. #Lorraine’ along with some shocked face emojis.

‘Dani Behr has had some work #lorraine #gmb #ITV.’

Is that really you? Viewers could barely recognise Dani on Tuesday who still looks super glam

Stand-in: She was filling in for Hollywood correspondent Ross King to give guest host Christine Lampard all the latest gossip

Egg-cellent times: Dani pictured with the late Keith Chegwin (left) and Robbie Williams (centre) on The Big Breakfast in 1995

Stunner: The stunning blonde would regularly feature of the front cover of lads’ mags like the Maxim

A step back in time: Dani pictured in 1997 during a photoshoot wearing an all-silver ensemble