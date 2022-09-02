Dani Behr flaunts her incredible figure in a tiny mini skirt while out in Beverly Hills

She is best known as a TV host who starred in The Word and The Big Breakfast in the 1990s

And Dani Behr, 52, who now works in real estate in Los Angeles, looked fabulous on Friday as she headed for dinner at the swanky Avra ​​restaurant in Beverly Hills.

The stunner, who shocked fans on British TV last week with her glamorous looks, showcased her fabulous figure as she donned a plunging champagne blouse which she paired with a white mini skirt.

Dani accentuated her youthful complexion with a touch of makeup as she let her blonde locks fall to her shoulders.

The beauty showed off her elegant pins as she showed her things in bare heels and shielded her eyes from the summer sun behind oversized sunglasses.

It comes after Dani spoke to Christine Lampard, 43, who is filling in for Lorraine, 62, live from Los Angeles, where she now lives, to provide the latest Hollywood gossip.

She told viewers about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s recent wedding, Harry Styles’ Rolling Stone cover, and talked about LA mansions currently for sale.

Dani wore her signature blonde hair, thick-rimmed glasses and a pink top as she filled in for Ross King.

Viewers tweeted that they couldn’t believe how unrecognizable she looked.

They wrote: ‘That’s Dani Behr from The Big Breakfast?! I would never have recognized her, except for her voice. #Lorraine.’

“With many families living in poverty, do we really need Dani Behr when he’s talking about million pound mansions?” #Lorraine.’

“That’s Dani Behr. #Lorraine’ along with some shocked face emojis.

‘Dani Behr has had some work #lorraine #gmb #ITV.’

Dani also appeared in Lorraine in 2020 and talked about her career in real estate.

At the time, Lorraine compared her career to the Netflix series Selling Sunset.

Dani said, “The houses are the same and the locations are the same, but the drama is more with the customers, I don’t know of any cops who clash like that.

“The problem with real estate is it’s a party or famine industry, you literally earn a commission or you get nothing.

“If you don’t sell a house for a year, you won’t get paid for a year.”

Dani – whose father is a real estate agent is a regular on the reality real estate show Million Dollar Listing LA.

Dani, mother of Coco, 17, and Zane, 15, moved to LA about 20 years ago and in 2014 they revealed that her marriage to restaurateur Carl Harwin was over.

She famously dated Ryan Giggs from 1994 to 1995.

She told Hello! at the time: “We had been married for almost nine years and had been growing apart for a while.

“We moved to Costa Rica and Australia and since Carl works such crazy hours, he often came home at 11pm and left before the kids and I woke up the next morning.

“It was very isolating. I was like a single parent from the start.’

The stunner also hosted the Ice Warriors game show and was a contestant on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2008.

Her Husband: Dani has a new unnamed love interest that has been on her Instagram for the past two years

Her loves: Dani posts photos of her kids, Zane, 15, and Coco, 17, on social media