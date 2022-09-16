Dani Alves insists that Cristiano Ronaldo was a ‘b*****d’ to play against in El Classico meetings

Former Barcelona defender Dani Alves has admitted he found it ‘difficult’ to flag Cristiano Ronaldo when the Portuguese star played for Real Madrid.

The pair played against each other several times in El Clasico while playing against each other in LaLiga with varying degrees of success.

Ronaldo used to play on the wing, going head-to-head against Alves, who was Barcelona’s right-back for eight years and was incredibly successful.

Dani Alves (left) admitted Cristiano Ronaldo (right) is the toughest opponent he’s seen

At the time, the rivalry with Madrid was very intense and Alves has described Los Blancos star Ronaldo as one of the toughest opponents he has faced in his career.

in a marca interview with Hugo Sanchez, Alves said: ‘Cristiano Ronaldo, this b*****d won’t let you breathe for a second. I haven’t done badly, but it’s hard. He’s a scoring machine.’

Alves currently plays his football in Liga MX with Pumas, a club Sanchez had also played for, and he was asked to decide who is the all-time best between former Barcelona team-mate and PSG star Lionel Messi and the Brazilian multiple World Cup winner that is Pele.

Alves chose his ex-Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi (left) as the greatest player of all time

Pele is recognized as one of the greatest players of all time having won three World Cups with Brazil

Alves said: “I chose Pele for one reason: he changed football. Messi has changed a generation. All those people who are more than football, I’m going to choose them. And besides, I’m Brazilian.

“For me, Pelé should not be part of this debate. If you ask me, who is the best player in history? I would say Messi. Pele won’t interfere.’

Alves, who is now 39 years old, is currently on a one-year contract with the Mexican side, but has not pledged to extend his stay with the club.

Alves has yet to commit his future to Pumas, citing that he wants to prove himself

Sanchez asked him if he wanted to stay with the club, Alves said: ‘Before I ask, I want to deliver. I have a year to prove myself to them.

‘I wouldn’t have a problem’ [to extend].

‘I have to show them that I can do it’ [perform]that together we can build a really cool team in Mexico that plays in a different way that the young players can get through.’