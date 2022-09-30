Dani Alves hits out at his OWN CLUB after Mexican side Pumas claimed he picked up a knee injury

Legendary right-back Dani Alves has taken a hit on social media at his own club after Pumas claimed he suffered a serious knee injury.

The Brazilian defender, who joined the Mexican squad in July after leaving Barcelona, ​​was beaten during training this week, leading to his absence from their match squad against Juarez.

Pumas went on to claim that Alves was “under evaluation by the club’s medical team,” which the 39-year-old refuted and looked back online.

In a statement, Mexican side Pumas said: “Dani Alves will not be (available) due to an injury to the medial collateral ligament of his right knee, which is still under evaluation by the club’s medical team.”

In a quick way, Alves tweeted: ‘For God’s sake, go curse someone else! My friend Diogo hit me during training and did not travel as a precaution.’

In a full response, according to feller, he said: ‘As we speak in Brazil, they are going to screw up another one. The person who wrote this was unaware of the actual situation. During training, on the eve of the trip, my friend Diogo, who plays with me, hit me on the last move of the training.

“As a precaution, we have decided not to travel to the last game. Because in this last round we have no more goals to compete in the competition. I want to inform everyone that, thank good God, everything is fine.’

Shortly afterwards, Pumas confirmed: “To clear up the misunderstanding about the injury of our player Dani Alves, the national university club reports that the player received a blow to the knee at the end of training and did not travel to FC Juarez as a precaution. . The injury requires basic treatment and rest.

“Misinformation has been published due to a lack of communication and the team’s trip to Ciudad Juarez. We apologize to Dani Alves for this mistake.”

The injury initially mentioned, a blow to the medial collateral ligament, could have ruled the fullback out of a final World Cup appearance later this year.

Alves made 12 appearances for Pumas and has already provided four assists since joining the squad earlier this summer.

Alves had an emotional goodbye when he revisited the Camp Nou during the preseason

Just last month, the right-back received an emotional farewell from Barcelona players and supporters after Catalan side met Pumas in a pre-season friendly.

Prior to the match, Alves got a lot of cheers from fans as he came out to warm up. The Brazilian couldn’t contain his emotions as he was moved to tears before hugging his old teammates and President Joan Laporta.

He was given a framed shirt with the number 431, which represents the number of matches he played for the club.