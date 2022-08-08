Dani Alves enjoys emotional tribute from Barcelona as he is thrown into the air by former team-mates

Barcelona paid tribute to legendary right-back Dani Alves after their final pre-season game against Pumas Unam on Sunday.

The 39-year-old left the club in June after his contract expired, ending his second stint with Barcelona.

Alves faced Laliga at the Camp Nou for the Joan Gamper Trophy with new club Pumas and received an emotional farewell from players and supporters.

Dani Alves was thrown in the air after Sunday’s game by former Barcelona teammates

Prior to the match, Alves got a lot of cheers from fans as he came out to warm up. He returned the favor by giving a heart sign while lying on Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s back.

The Brazilian couldn’t contain his emotions as he was moved to tears before hugging his old teammates and President Joan Laporta. He was given a framed shirt with the number 431, which represents the number of matches he played for the club.

The emotional scenes continued after the game when he was thrown into the air by the entire Barcelona squad.

Alves took to social media to thank his old teammates, saying: ‘Gratitude and best wishes to you…..I love you so much!!’

During his first stint with Barcelona, ​​Alves won 26 major trophies with the club, including the Champions League, Club World Cup and LaLiga, scoring 22 goals.

Meanwhile, Xavi’s team won the Joan Gamper Trophy with a 6-0 victory over Pumas.

Robert Lewandowski, Pedri, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Ousmane Dembele and Frankie de Jong all scored in a routine win.

Barcelona will kick off Laliga’s season on Saturday with a home game against Rayo Vallecano.