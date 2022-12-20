Dangerous ex-convict, 54, is charged with brutally raping and mutilating woman in Florida woods

A dangerous ex-con has been charged with brutally raping and mutilating a woman in Florida just months after being released from a 20-year prison sentence on similar charges after doctors said he “would not recidivate.”

Bruce Whitehead, 54, was arrested in Orlando five days after he allegedly drove a woman into a wooded area, raped her with a knife and tried to kill her, investigators told the bladder.

An arrest affidavit obtained by the outlet said Whitehead had agreed to pay the woman $850 to let him “paint her for an hour” with reports from the New York Post saying he “willingly” picked her up around 4 a.m. on Saturday, December 10, “near an Orlando strip club.”

The woman, who escaped the horrific attack, is said to have enlisted the help of bystanders in a nearby neighborhood.

Whitehead was arrested the following Thursday after an “observant resident” noticed him.

Bruce Whitehead was arrested in Orlando on December 15 following the vicious assault of a woman he accused of rape with a knife and attempted murder five days earlier.

Whitehead had tried to hide a huge “sacrifice” tattoo on the forehead by wearing a hat, but was immediately arrested after a tipster alerted the Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, Dec. 15.

Brutal rapist Bruce Whitehead is in OCSO custody, thanks to a tip at 7am today [Dec 15] from an observant resident!’ Police tweeted about the incident.

Whitehead raped and attempted to murder a woman on December 10. Thank you to our community members and media partners for making sure his face was everywhere.”

Residents told Fox 35 that they couldn’t believe the vicious criminal was right under their noses.

‘That’s really crazy. It’s literally in our backyard. It’s such a nice neighborhood, nothing happens here,” Nick Siviga told the broadcaster.

According to an OCSO arrest affidavit, the victim was standing with her friends at the intersection of Sand Lake Road and South Orange Blossom Trail when Whitehead approached her.

He reportedly told his latest victim that he was an artist and offered her $850 to paint her for an hour.

The victim got into Whitehead’s car and he drove her to the Highland Lakes Center shopping mall.

According to the report, he forced the victim out of the car while holding a knife to her chin and telling her to lie down in the back seat.

Whitehead then drove the victim to a parking lot in Pine Hills, pulled her out of the car, and walked her to a wooded area.

Whitehead had spent two decades in prison on similar 1980s charges, but was released earlier this year when doctors believed he had been rehabilitated

Videos of Whitehead being taken into custody show the brutal assailant being escorted by police while wearing what appears to be a white security suit

He then cut off her clothes and mutilated her body. After sexually assaulting the victim, the affidavit states that Whitehead began stabbing her several times in the chest.

The report further states that she fended him off by kicking him in the chest and face before running for help.

People close to where deputies arrested Whitehead told Fox 35 they are happy to see him on his way back to prison.

‘We don’t need that. We don’t need that anywhere. Children and families live here. He doesn’t have to be here. Absolutely not!’ said Clyde Sales to the broadcaster.

Whitehead was charged with sexual battery, attempted murder, kidnapping, aggravated battery and armed robbery for the latter incident. Police have not specified how the latest victim was allegedly mutilated in the attack.

“In my time here at the sheriff’s office, this is probably one of the most egregious offenses,” said Evan Avila of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

‘Personally I would qualify him as a monster. That’s my personal opinion.’

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the victim is expected to recover.

Whitehead had been released from prison earlier this year after two doctors found he had ‘changed and was no longer at risk of recidivism’. news4jax reported.

According to court transcripts, in 1986 a woman reported that Whitehead had raped her, but he pleaded guilty to aggravated battery charges and was jailed for 35 days.

A week after he was released, while on probation, records show, he kidnapped another woman with a knife in Jacksonville, assaulted her and stabbed her 25 times.

In 2009, a psychiatrist said Whitehead “appeared not to be amenable to treatment.” He was caught in his latest crime by an observant tipster who noticed his bright facial tattoo

Whitehead had spent most of his adult life in custody, serving 20 years as part of a plea deal for the 1986 rape and attempted murder in Duval County before being designated a “sexually violent predator” and an additional 15 years in custody.

Hundreds of pages of court transcripts from a 2009 court case over whether Whitehead should be classified as a sexually violent predator paint a picture of Whitehead’s 1986 crime, prison experience, and even his childhood with the twisted criminal who testified that as a child he was two people had been sexually assaulted.

The court records also revealed that Whitehead testified that he had fantasies about rape and murder from a young age and that he had a problem with drinking, the outlet reported.

Counselor Lori Osachy told news4jax that alcohol can disinhibit people with pre-existing problems.

“I want to be very clear that most people who have been sexually assaulted don’t continue the abuse,” Osachy said.

In 2009, a psychiatrist testified that he believed Whitehead “is one of the most dangerous and violent individuals I have ever evaluated.”

The psychiatrist also said Whitehead had been kicked out of prison sex offender treatment several times, including for introducing the therapist.

“If they’re not receptive to treatment, treatment can usually work, but if they’re not receptive to it, they’re reluctant participants, which of course suggests they’re likely to recommit,” Osachy said.

Whitehead testified that he had changed in 2009, but a jury declared him a sexually violent predator and he was committed to a civilian facility for custody and treatment.

Despite years of therapy and doctors’ opinion that he no longer posed a risk, Whitehead is now again charged with armed rape, kidnapping and attempted murder and now awaits a new trial.