Danes puzzled by minor tremors in international waters

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Officials in Denmark are puzzled by four small tremors recorded this week for a northeastern Danish island in the Kattegat Sea.

The Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland (GEUS) said it detected the tremors on Tuesday and Wednesday, adding that there were two tremors about 30 seconds apart each time.

The shocks were recorded in international waters off the Danish island of Laesoe. They were measured between 0.7 and 0.9 on the Richter scale and occurred at 10:41 a.m. and 3:26 a.m., respectively, according to GEUS.

The seismology agency said in a statement Thursday that they were “natural earthquakes.”

“However, the vibrations are very small and because the signal is so weak, GEUS cannot determine with certainty what is causing the seismic signals after further analysis.”

The agency said the quakes were detected in areas where there is no Danish critical infrastructure, and authorities are closely monitoring the situation in waters in and around Denmark.

The quakes came after explosions last month damaged two Russian-built natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea – two leaks were reported in Sweden and two in Denmark. All were in international waters.

The governments of Denmark and Sweden previously said they suspected hundreds of kilograms of explosives were involved in carrying out a deliberate sabotage operation. The leaks from the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines released huge amounts of methane into the air.

The Kattegat is located off the coast of Sweden and Denmark, at the entrance to the Baltic Sea.

