Dane Zorko slammed by AFL fans after Brisbane captain leaves Harrison Petty in tears

AFL fans have turned on Brisbane captain Dayne Zorko after he left Melbourne player Harrison Petty at the Gabba in tears.

Petty was visibly emotional during the three-quarter break and spent some time off the field on Friday.

He then returned later in the game in the Demons’ 58-point win over the Lions.

His absence from the pitch was sparked after a falling out with Zorko, who reportedly directed a slur in which he referenced a relative of the Melbourne star.

The incident has sparked an investigation by the AFL, an apology from Brisbane Lions and a torrent of criticism from angry fans condemning Zorko.

“Really disturbing scenes to see Harrison Petty lying on the floor so emotionally,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“Good to see the support from the Dees coaches at 3QT. Whatever has been said, it must never happen! Zorko and Brisbane need to take a little more responsibility here.’

Harrison Petty was left on the pitch in tears after a slur was reportedly thrown in his direction

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin comforts his star after the incident on 3QT

Petty started fourth term on the bench after the earlier incident

Another said: ‘About last night.. Harrison Petty, we’re right behind your buddy… Dayne Zorko, you reap what you sow, hope the media eats you up and your disgusting sportsmanship alive’.

Comforted by head coach Simon Goodwin and a number of backrooms, Petty started his fourth term on the substitution bench as he looked to ‘reset’ himself after the incident.

The Demons gathered around their teammate to storm home and take a 68 point win over their premiership rivals, and after the game Melbourne hardman Steven May was seen fronting Zorko – who eventually made his way to Petty and the couple was seen shaking hands.

After the final siren, Demons star Steven May had words with Brisbane captain Dayne Zorko

Zorko reportedly made a slur on a member of Petty’s family and the couple spoke after the siren

Zorko and Petty shake hands and Max Gawn hopes the pair can move on after Friday’s win

Melbourne general manager Alan Richardson told Channel 7 of the incident: “Petts thought he heard something which was probably exaggerated in terms of a reference to a member of his family.

“We don’t actually have all the information, so it would be unfair of me to say anything about Brisbane.

Harrison Petty with his partner Alice Morgan

‘I went to Danny Daly’ [Brisbane footy manager] at the break to let him know it happened and if it happened they might want to fix it.”

Goodwin said after the match: “Petts thought he heard something inappropriate about a relative, he was a little upset about it.

“Brisbane has spoken to us and of course the AFL will look into it. That’s pretty much the details that we’re going to give at this point and we’ll just hand it over to the AFL.

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin says the AFL will investigate Friday’s incident

“Petts was a little emotional at three-quarters of the time. He went away, reset himself and got back into the game.

“Brisbane has apologized quite a bit to us and that is the kind of football club they are. It is a very respected, humble football club and we will take them at their word.’

When asked how Petty was feeling, Goodwin said, “He’s fine. He’s all right.

“I thought his last quarter was pretty strong.”

Demons captain Max Gawn said: “I wasn’t there, there were a few words, I just saw my teammate in tears.

“It kind of got us going, there’s plenty of big fish to fry for the next few weeks and I think they’ve sorted it out. I saw a small handshake, so hopefully all is well.”